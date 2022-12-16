Before the era of triumphs by Max Verstappen began, the driver who had dragged Red Bull to the top of the world four times had been Sebastian Vettel. The German, who raced for the Milton Keynes team from 2009 to 2014, won the world title consecutively from 2010 to 2013, training together with Christian Horner and the technique ‘wizard’ Adrian Newey the foundation of one of the most successful teams in motorsport history. In the four years in which he sat on the roof of the world, Vettel won 44% of the races he took part in, reaching the podium on 53 occasions out of 77.

During a nice interview made by the channel Red Bull TV and which will be visible in its entirety starting from December 21st, Newey also spoke of his relationship with the champion from Heppenheim, who has decided to hang up his helmet at the end of the 2022 championship. The English engineer, who has always had a splendid relationship with Vettel during the years of mutual militancy in the Milton Keynes team, defined the former Ferrari #5 as an authentic “legend”, underlining the many human and professional qualities.

“He is a legend. For someone who was not of English nationality his understanding of British humor and his ability to imitate it was incredible. He was very methodical and always worked very hard – explained Newey again, focusing on the ‘Vettel-professional’ – when he happened to make a mistake he always wanted to understand what had happened. He wanted to know why he had done it and what he could have done better. Very rarely has he made the same mistake twice. She spent a lot of time in the simulator, testing our theories and figuring out what we needed to achieve. From a technical point of view, this has helped us to improve the car.”Newey concluded.