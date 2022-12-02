Citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates shared their joys and feelings on the occasion of Union Day, which falls today, December 2nd, congratulating the rulers and people of the country on this occasion.

The hashtag “#UAE_National_Day51” topped the social networking site “Twitter”, as it occupied the list of the most circulated in the UAE and other Arab countries, achieving more than “7 million” views around the world so far.

Tweeters from the Emirates and from different countries of the Arab world interacted with the hashtag, congratulating the state, the people and the government on their national day, saying: “Happy New Year, Zayed’s children.” They also published some photos and videos of the celebrations taking place around the world on this occasion.

Tweeters from the United Arab Emirates expressed, through the hashtag, the feelings of love, belonging, and gratitude that they carry in their hearts for this country that gave them so much, and gave them a sense of safety, pride, and cherishment. And our Emirates rulers and people are a thousand good.

Another said: “The homeland is that which you feel, live with, belong to, thirst to quench, die to live… Thus, the UAE was and still is a homeland for its children and for every foot that has set foot on its land… We congratulate her on her 51st wedding.”

Tweeters emphasized the status of this day for them, due to the importance it holds in the union of 7 emirates under the name of one country, the United Arab Emirates. Emirates under the name of one country, one flag and one leader .. It is the state of the United Arab Emirates .. Long live my country, long live the union of our emirates.

For their part, tweeters described the morning of the second of December as a different morning, full of joy and love. One of the tweets said: “The second day of December is different, and the coffee of the second of December is always different. What you aspire to be leadership in the future industry.

As tweeters wrote on their Twitter accounts, verses of poetry on this national occasion, one of them said:

“Oh Fakhrna, it was not said from… where

From the house of Zayed… my greetings

Peace… O land of lovers

Oh tall and glory is sublime

My blood is Emirati and adorned

Good for a year after… my year.

In a related context, the Saudis expressed their joy on this day, pointing out that the UAE is their second country, and that the UAE National Day is also their day, wishing continued glory and safety for the Emirates, its people and its rulers.

One of the tweeters said, congratulating: “We congratulate you, our brothers and cousins, the government and people.. We ask God to perpetuate prosperity, security and stability for you.. Happy new year to the Emirati people and the honorable leadership and more progress and prosperity.”

Another said: “A day of peace.. a day of love.. a day of glory.. and every day and year, and the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the rulers of the beloved Emirates, and its honorable people are fine, safe, and generous.. The UAE is an asset to Saudi Arabia, and the Saudi is an asset to you.”

One of the tweets blessed the Emirates, saying: “We congratulate the brothers in the United Arab Emirates, the government and people, on their 47th National Day.. And to you from the government and people of Saudi Arabia, congratulations and loyalty, sincere love, and sincere prayers that the Lord preserves the Emirates and increases it with loftiness and loftiness.”

Tweeters from the Sultanate of Oman also participated in the “Emirati National Day” hashtag, expressing their love for the Emirates and its people, and congratulating them on their national day. One of the tweets said: “Your joys are our joys on the National Day. Every year, the UAE is fine.”

Another said: “We congratulate our brothers in the United Arab Emirates on their National Day, may God bless them.”

It is noteworthy that the UAE National Day falls on the second of December every year, when the United Arab Emirates celebrates the anniversary of the establishment of its federation, which was established in 1971.