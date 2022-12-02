Rogov said that Russian troops hit the place of deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the suburbs of Zaporozhye

The Russian military attacked the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the southern suburbs of Zaporozhye. This was announced by Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, reports RIA News.

According to him, last night the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the administrative building, which housed the location of the Ukrainian military. He added that a direct hit also hit one of the substations in Zaporozhye.

Earlier, the head of the regional administration subordinate to the Ukrainian authorities Oleksandr Starukh said about the strike on Zaporozhye. He suggested that the purpose of the attack was to destroy the industrial and energy infrastructure in the city.