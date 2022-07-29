Former minister and presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT) said, after participating in the 74th Annual Meeting of the Brazilian Society for the Progress of Science (SBPC), in Brasília, that the stagnation in polls of voting intentions does not interfere with his campaign. , and that its performance should improve with the start of the TV campaign in August.

“The campaign hasn’t started, the campaign will start when we have the opportunity to enter Brazilian homes that don’t have a tablet, don’t have internet, don’t have a newspaper (…). Soon he will start watching it on TV. It’s campaign time. So I don’t expect any hobbyhorses, but I am absolutely certain that we will start to have 70% of the electorate induced by polls, editorials, analysts, etc.”, he told reporters.

In the latest Datafolha poll released this Thursday, 28, the presidential candidate remained stationed in third place with 8%, behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who has 47%, and President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). ), which occupied the second place with 29% of the voting intentions.

In Ciro’s assessment, less than 30% of the electorate has participated in the polls so far, and when the campaigns are on TV, he will be able to show people that he will “free Brazil from Bolsonaro in the first round”. “Then you have the following, I am a very experienced professional. When you look at this comrade inducing you to say something bad there, you have 43% who are saying that they vote for Lula despite corruption and think he is the guy who will free Brazil from Bolsonaro”, he added.

The SBPC invited the three candidates who lead the polls of voting intentions in the presidential race. On Thursday, the 28th, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) participated in the event. Bolsonaro did not participate and justified his absence, according to organizers by “pre-established commitments in his extensive agenda”.