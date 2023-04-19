Ciro Immobile returns to talk after the car accident: “The worst is over”

“The worst is over”: Ciro Immobile speaks again after the accident with a tram that took place in Rome on Sunday 16 April.

The Lazio footballer, discharged from the Gemelli hospital together with his daughter Michela, who was in the SUV with her sister Giorgia at the time of the accident, posted on his Instagram profile a photo of the family finally reunited at home.

“Thank you for all the love-filled messages you have sent us and above all thanks to the doctors and nurses who have done everything possible to make us feel good these days. We can say that the worst is over we just want to forget and move on and thank God for protecting my girls, me and all the people involved” wrote Ciro Immobile on social media.