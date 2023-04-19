With videoTadej Pogacar has won the 87th edition of the Walloon Arrow. The 24-year-old UAE Team Emirates all-rounder was the strongest on the final climb on the Wall of Huy, where Louis Vervaeke started with a small lead after a leading group of four riders was caught five kilometers from the finish.

Pogacar already won the final classification in the Tour of Andalusia and Paris-Nice this spring, in which he also won three stages both times. In addition, the Slovenian previously won two spring classics with the Tour of Flanders and the Amstel Gold Race. Now he has also added the Walloon Arrow to his ever-growing palmares. “Is it getting boring already? No, winning never gets old. It’s an addictive feeling. It’s still a great feeling to cross the finish line first. I am grateful for this great form and all these victories”, said the Slovenian shortly after his victory. Only in Milan – San Remo (fourth) and the E3 Saxo Bank Classic (third) did Pogacar not win in recent weeks.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also Police are investigating thousands of vaccinees - but they also have to admit problems

Liège-Bastogne-Liège is also on the program for Pogacar next Sunday, where a duel with Remco Evenepoel is expected. Among the men, only the Italian Davide Rebellin (in 2004), who died last year, and the Belgian Philip Gilbert (in 2011) won the three so-called Ardenner classics in the same year.

Earlier in the day, Demi Vollering also showed her top form by winning again with the women.

Skjelmose happy with second place: ‘At the moment the maximum’

The 22-year-old Dane Mattias Skjelmose (Trek-Segafredo) was happy with his second place. ,,I knew this morning that it would be great if I finished second with this form of Tadej. If he keeps this up he can’t be beaten by anyone and then second place is the maximum. UAE Team Emirates has again done great business by waiting so long and dropping Tadej at the Huy Wall at the right time. With his form he is unbeatable on such a climb,” said Skjelmose. “Of course Tadej could also win more convincingly here, but it shows his great form that he waits for the right moment and then wins with force majeure.”

Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) was third. “At the moment it is a fight for the second and third place for all other riders if Tadej participates. It is what it is. He has a very strong team around him and always knows how to finish it,” said 33-year-old Bask with admiration about Pogacar. See also Dutchman risks jail time for robbery on Belgian escort: 'Presented as a politician'

Over 194.2 kilometers, the peloton went over the steep Ardennes hills today, with the Wall of Huy in particular being a tough test for the riders. The steep climb of 1.3 kilometers was done several times and is also the final climb. 31-year-old Dylan Teuns (Israel–Premier Tech) was ill and was unable to defend his title from last year.

In recent years, the Walloon Arrow has been dominated by Alejandro Valverde (winner in 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017) and Julian Alaphilippe (winner in 2018, 2019 and 2021). In 2020, the Swiss Marc Hirschi was the strongest in Wallonia.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also New year: the world welcomes the year 2022

Cycling calendar 2023

When is the Tour de France? On which days is the World Cup and when should I keep my agenda free for the Tour of Lombardy? Check here when your favorite race is scheduled for this year.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Listen to all our cycling podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

View all our cycling videos here