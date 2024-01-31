Ciro Grillo trial, the report at the end of the hearing



Tempio Pausania – The video of the sexual intercourse is shown in the courtroom and Silvia, also on the proposal of the defendants' lawyers, leaves the courtroom.

At that point, after having seen the first of the three clips into which the film describing the alleged gang rape which took place in July 2019 is divided, the judges interrupt the screening and ask that the screening take place privately or in the Council Chamber.

At the trial of Ciro Grillo and his friends – Edoardo Capitta, Francesco Corsiglia and Vittorio Lauria – thus there is yet another twist, after the decision to start the hearing in a protected form. The panel chaired by Marco Contu thus suspended the screening of the film for a matter of sensitivity, even though the victim had already left the room.

In the morning the defense had asked the panel to protect the victim, already tried by the hearings in which she had been called to testify, and the judges, given the delicacy of the day, in which the viewing of the video was scheduled, had agreed with the lawyers of the defense to start the hearing with a particular protected formula (full details here).

Ciro Grillo trial, the comment of the lawyer Alessandro Vaccaro at the end of the hearing on 31 January 2024





At the beginning of the legal case It had already happened that Silvia couldn't bear the weight of the vision of the video shot by the defendants. It had already happened when his lawyer Giulia Bongiorno had shown it to him. Even in that case she refused and left the lawyer's office.

A similar thing happened in the courtroom today. The person who asked for the video to be shown in the courtroom was the lawyer Alessandro Vaccaro who defends Vittorio Lauria.

After Silvia's exit, the judges screened the first clip. At the end they decided to stop, explaining that these videos are on file and that they will be reviewed by the parties not in the courtroom but in private or in the Council Chamber. The hearing resumed and then ended. We will continue tomorrow.