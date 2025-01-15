On January 15, 2024, a television classic in Spain like Figures and Letters returned to La 2 in a completely renewed version and with Aitor Albizua at the helm.

During these 365 days, the program has experienced great duelsamong which the participation of Fer Castro, former Pasapalabra contestant, has stood out; Álvaro Gamboa, the youngest participant in the history of the program; or José Antonio Prado-Bassas, the last jackpot winner.

This Wednesday, the space presented by Albizua, accompanied by Elena Herraiz (literary expert) and David Calle (figures expert), celebrated one year on the air.

In the day’s program Miguel Ángel, the veteran contestant, and Esti, the candidate, faced each other. In the end, the Biscayan defeated the Cantabrian 155 to 55, advancing to the final round.

Esti was answering the questions that Albizua was asking her until he reached 700 euros, five questions away from the pot with 101,000 euros, but he could not advance, accumulating that money for the next program.