Ronald Araújo discreetly landed in Barcelona in 2018 from Boston River in exchange for a fixed 1.7 million euros. I was going to reinforce the subsidiary. Six years later, at 25 years old, none of that discretion remains. The Uruguayan, hot-blooded, intense and solvent in defense, is also one of the most beloved footballers of the culé fans. And from his teammates, who elected him third captain in the summer of 2023. Now he is the second. Yesterday, against Betis, he showed off his bracelet. Team. Of hobby. Club.

Read also

It was how he likes it. In Montjuïc. Being a starter. For the first time this season, Araújo smiled very proudly as he offered the Spanish Super Cup won in Yida to the fans. It was reciprocated with applause. Then he started playing and was the first to touch the ball with a header. He dealt another in a clash with Bartra, almost as powerful as his change of plans. Araújo, who planned to leave in January because he did not feel important, has decided to stay. He sent a veiled message by putting his hand on his chest and applauding the fans when Flick replaced him after 63 good minutes. The message seems clear. Nowhere else will it be like at Barça

Araújo wants to stay at Barça. And we all want him to stay with us.”

A script twist that is based on three pillars. The insistence of his teammates, that of Hansi Flick and the words of sports director Deco who, after Iñigo Martínez’s injury, met with Araújo. The Uruguayan has always been on his priority list. “First Pedri’s and then his. But he has to make it clear that he wants to stay,” they said in September in the offices when they were outlining the renewal plan of the Dream Teen . There was some irritation with the Uruguayan, who let himself be loved by Bayern in the summer while Barça made the first renewal proposal. Then he was injured in the Copa América. He went through the operating room. And the Iñigo Martínez-Cubarsí couple was consolidated.

Araújo lifting the Spanish Super Cup Àlex Garcia / Own

It was last week when Araújo slipped in the locker room that he wanted to leave. That he didn’t feel like a protagonist. The offer from Juventus was on the table. There was only one option to let him go. The central defender, with a contract until 2026, had to bring a proposal of at least 60 million

The locker room has been talking with Araújo. The insistence increased when Iñigo Martínez was injured in Saudi Arabia and will be in dry dock for four weeks. After the Saudi final, Lewandowski hugged him and told Araújo: “You have to stay! Then, in summer, if you want you can go. “Now you are going to play,” he told him during the celebration. Gavi also approached him, who was very forceful yesterday. “Araújo wants to stay. And I and we all want him to stay.”

Araújo wants to stay. And I and everyone want him to stay.”

Gavi





Supported by his teammates and the fans, Araújo enthusiastically celebrated all of his teammates’ goals. And he exhibited all his physical potential sweeping balls with Cubarsí. When he left he also hugged Flick. “I have never doubted him. I’m glad to have you here. He has a great performance and we have seen how the fans celebrated his return. “It gives us something special,” said the German. The coach had good reports from Araújo. And that’s what he let Deco and Bojan know in London before landing on the Blaugrana bench. But he couldn’t count on him until December due to the injury. The Super Cup marked a turning point.

After convincing him that he should not leave now, Deco wants to renew him until 2029. He will speak again with his agents. For now, the captain stays.