Genoa – “Maximum attention to crowded places and intensification of surveillance of risky targets”. These are the decisions adopted by the Prefect of La Spezia Maria Luisa Inversini during the meeting of the Provincial Committee for public order and safety, together with the police and representatives of the Municipality and the Province.

The measures were decided following the terrorist attack in Moscow and the approach of Easter. The control activity of the territory has been strengthened, especially in places frequented by tourists and where there is a greater concentration of people, including, if necessary, the use of the drone used by the local police of La Spezia. They were increase surveillance measures in railway stations and motorway rest areas.

Security measures in the port area and at embarkation for the Cinque Terre along the Passeggiata Morin have also been increased. “I thank the law enforcement personnel who, in these festive days, will be on duty to ensure everyone's safety, taking time away from family life”, concluded the prefect.