The famous promotion is back Cinemex Mania which means that you can acquire tickets at 29 pesos in a traditional room and 49 pesos for 3D functions and Premium rooms. The cinema complex is preparing to offer three days in which cinema fans will be able to enjoy movies in theaters at these super prices.

Through its website Cinemex has confirmed that Cinemex Manía is back, which involves tickets at 29 pesos and 49 pesos, but what are the movies you can see and what days are when this super promotion will apply.

What movies you can see at Cinemex for 29 pesos and what days

An important point is that the promotion of tickets at 29 and 49 pesos is that it will be active only from September 25 to 28 from 2023 in all Cinemex cinema complexes in Mexico. For the Dolby Atmos, Platino and Market rooms, tickets will cost 69 pesos.

However, the promotion has some restrictions, such as it does not apply to first-run movies, alternative content, live events and pre-sales, such as Taylor Swift’s long-awaited ‘The Eras Tour Film’, ‘Saw X’ and ‘Paw Patrol’. : The Super Movie’.

Despite them, those interested in taking advantage of the promotion will be able to enjoy a billboard that runs from September 25 to 28 in Sinaloa includes movies like: The action tape ‘The Expendables 4‘; the mexican comedy ‘Surviving My XV‘; for lovers of suspense and horrors are ‘The spirit‘ and ‘The Nun 2‘; animation also has space with ‘Dreamworks Festival – Kung Fu Panda’, ‘Dreamworks Festival – Trolls 2 World Tour’ and ‘Dreamworks Festival – Shrek’.

What movies can you see at Cinemex for 29 pesos and what days/ Photo: Special.

In addition, drama and strong stories are also found with ‘The Servant’, ‘Sound of Freedom’, ‘Hunting in Venice’ and ‘Sin Aire’, ‘Héroes’. These proposals include Mexican cinema, animation, suspense, action, horror, drama, adventure and more.

In the Mexico City In addition to the previous films, the promotion also includes options such as: ‘Welcome Al Norte’, ‘After Para Siempre’, ‘Gran Turismo: From Player to Racer’ and ‘Time Trial’.

Cinemex: Movies you can see for 29 pesos and what days this discount applies/ Photo: Cinemex.

It should be noted that the billboard may vary in each state and cinema complex you go to. However, from September 25 to 28 you can say goodbye to the national month with movies for 29 pesos at Cinemex.

Join our chat and receive more Show News