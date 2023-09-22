Giorgio Napolitano dies, the illness of the former President of the Republic

Giorgio Napolitano died at the age of 98 today, 22 September 2023, at 7.45 pm, at the Salvator Mundi clinic on the Gianicolo in Rome. He had been ill for some time and his health conditions had worsened in recent days. In the last five years he underwent two surgeries, one on the heart in 2018 and the other abdominal in May 2022. He was hospitalized in this Roman clinic where he died today.

But what was Giorgio Napolitano’s illness? In May 2022 he underwent surgery and left intensive care after a week of hospitalization. The post-operative course in the Lazzaro Spallanzani infectious diseases department was more than positive. Napolitano had undergone surgery at the Intercompany Department of the San Camillo-Forlanini Company and the Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases.

In April 2018, at the San Camillo hospital, he underwent surgery after an emergency hospitalization for a partial aortic dissection. Even on that occasion the operation was successful and the President recovered within a week.

In Parliament since 1953, he was one of the last leaders of the old guard of the Communist Party still alive, together with Achille Occhetto and Aldo Tortorella. Napolitano, on 10 May 2006, in the fourth vote, was elected President of the Republic, succeeding Carlo Azeglio Ciampi. A historic appointment since, of his ten predecessors, he is the first to come from the Italian Communist Party. He was the first to be elected twice.