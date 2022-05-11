An exhibition dedicated to José Mojica Marins – Zé do Caixão – marks the reopening of Cinemateca Brasileira, with sessions on May 13, 14 and 15 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). The Cinemateca Brasileira is responsible for the preservation of the country’s audiovisual production and conserves the largest cultural collection.

On the first day of the event, the never-before-seen medium-length film will be shown The plague (1980), restored and finished by producer Eugenio Puppo, who found the film cans lost in the filmmaker’s office, when he was organizing, in 2007, a retrospective of the master of terror.

“At the reopening, the film will be shown The plague, made in the 80s and recovered by Pupo, a historical partner of the cinematheque. Mojica’s films are currently undergoing restoration work, under the coordination of Paulo Sacramento, who is also a partner of the institution. The work has been preserved over the years, so being able to open with this film clipping and having as a motto the presentation of the film that was rescued, going through a long recovery process, has everything to do with this moment of Cinemateca”, says the technical director. Gabriela de Sousa Queiroz.

After a year and a half closed due to flooding, fire and a lawsuit for abandonment, the institution reopens with new expectations, adds Gabriela.

“We entered here in November 2021, after a long wait of 16 months, since the last social organization left. During this period, the cinematheque paralyzed the final activities. In the middle of this path there was a fire, there were a lot of losses. For the workers, it was very difficult to stay outside the institution, when we finally managed to return with the Sociedade Amigos da Cinemateca, on an emergency basis. The first mission was to take care of the collection, the infrastructure, the technology park”, details the director.

“Since then, we have been working to resolve the main problems and, finally, now reopen the Cinematheque to spectators, to people who use the space for leisure, recreation. It is a space for research, for studies, in short, to give it back to the community itself”, he adds.

In November 2021, the Special Secretariat for Culture, of the Ministry of Tourism, selected the Sociedade Amigos da Cinemateca (SAC) in a public notice, to enter into a management contract for the institution. The entity is responsible for carrying out activities for the custody, preservation, documentation and dissemination of the audiovisual collection of national production through the management, operation and maintenance of the Cinematheque.

The new director of the space is the retired professor of the School of Communications and Arts of the University of São Paulo (USP) Maria Dora Mourão. In addition to the technical director Gabriela de Sousa Queiroz, Marco Antônio Alves assumes the administrative and financial directorship. The term of office is four years.

Show The fearless cinema of Mojica

Brazilian Cinematheque | Great Room Othello

Largo Senador Raul Cardoso, 207 – Vila Mariana

Free tickets and distributed one hour before each session

May 13th, Friday, in the outdoor area

(500 seats)

7pm: Opening

8 pm: The Last Plague of Mojica (17 min) and The plague (52 min)

Saturday, May 14th, at Sala Grande Otelo

(210 seats + 4 wheelchair seats)

4pm: Table with André Barcinski, Dennison Ramalho and Paulo Sacramento

6 pm: Incarnation of the Devil (94 min)

8 pm: horror trilogy (101 min)

May 15th, Sunday, at Sala Grande Otelo

(210 seats + 4 wheelchair seats)

6 pm: The Beast Awakens (Ritual of the Sadists) (92min)

8 pm: black exorcism (100 min)

Tributes

At the reopening of the Cinemateca, the public will find news, resulting from tributes. As of May 12, the screening room, inaugurated in 1997 with the sponsorship of Petrobras, is renamed Sala Oscarito. The room that debuted with the sponsorship of BNDES in 2007 is now the Sala Grande Otelo. The room where the Cinematheque Council regularly meets was named after the writer Lygia Fagundes Telles, who was on the institution’s board between 1978 and 1986 and on her board until 2013.

ABC Week & Award

From May 25th to 28th, Cinemateca Brasileira will once again exhibit the ABC Week & Award 2022 (abcine.org.br), an annual event promoted since 2002, which aims to present new trends to the market, students and audiovisual workers. and new technologies, and to generate reflection around a variety of topics through conferences, panels and debates, which bring together professionals from different areas of the sector, in Brazil and abroad, in addition to other activities.

The event’s program, which this year will be face-to-face again, will feature several debate tables, such as the traditional ones focused on photography, education, sound, art direction and assembly, in addition to the return of the Equipment and Services Exhibition.

ABC Week is a historic event, which brings together students, market people, technicians to discuss audiovisual and technology. The ABC award will be delivered on the last day. This year, the meeting, which had not taken place since 2020, becomes face-to-face.

The ABC Week & Award 2022 will end on May 28, with the awarding of the ABC Award to film professionals made between May and December 2021, registered in the categories of cinematography (fiction and documentary), art direction, editing , sound team (fiction and documentary), short film photography, art direction, sound team in TV series, music video photography, student film and advertising film. The event is organized by the Associação Brasileira de Cinematografia, in partnership with the Cinemateca Brasileira.