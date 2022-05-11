Money The Finns have started cash-hoarding because of the war

The higher rate of cash withdrawal is linked to Russia’s start of an offensive war in Ukraine and the uncertainty it causes. The same phenomenon is not visible in neighboring countries.

Finns have clearly raised more cash in the first half of the year compared to the end of last year, according to a study commissioned by the payment services company Klarna.

Finns had an average of € 82.7 in cash in their wallets in the first quarter of the year. The amount of cash withdrawn from neighboring Sweden was EUR 54.2 and in Norway EUR 65.6.

However, in terms of the prevalence of cash, Finland does not cover countries such as Austria, the Netherlands and the United States, where citizens had an average of 95.1 euros in cash in their wallets at the beginning of the year.

Germany also traditionally relies on cash as a means of payment, with Germans having an average withdrawal of € 85.6 in the first half of the year. The amount grew by less than five percent towards the end of the year.

In Finland The amount of cash withdrawn increased by 22.5 per cent from the last quarter of last year, when wallets averaged EUR 67.5.

The growth rate of Finnish cash has been the strongest in the countries included in the survey. In Sweden, for example, the amount of cash in the wallet has increased by 3.6 per cent and in Norway by 11.38 per cent from October to December last year.

The amount of cash withdrawn worldwide has decreased slightly since the end of last year.

Indeed, Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February and the resulting uncertainty are reflected in the higher cash withdrawal rate. HS said as early as March, the amount of cash withdrawals Finland started to grow clearly. Cash withdrawals at the turn of February-March were about ten percent higher than at the same time a year ago.

Prior to that, the amount of cash withdrawals had been declining for years.

Finland The NATO debate and the possible membership process are expected to increase Russia’s hybrid influence, with potential targets for Finnish payment transactions and banking services.

In April, a communications expert Sanna Räsänen The Finnish Civil Protection Agency called for In HS at the end of April that every Finn it would be good to keep cash in reserve for a few days needs.

Also Head of the Bank of Finland’s Payment Systems Department Päivi Heikkinen urged In HS, Finns reserve cash money home to some extent, albeit avoiding excesses.

“It would be good to have cash at home in all situations as part of a normal preparation for the needs of a few days, the current situation has not brought any change to it. It is also not a bad option to own an account and payment cards in two different banks if the services of a single bank crash, ”Heikkinen said.

Heikkinen emphasizes that cash will not run out in Finland, even if people temporarily raise a little home.