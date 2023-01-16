The Film Festival is back with an incredible offer: all the films On the billboard they will be available at 6 soles from this Monday the 16th to Wednesday the 18th nationwide. Without a doubt, a perfect opportunity to attend with family and friends to enjoy your favorite tapes in case you have not seen them before. “Avatar 2”, “Terrifier 2” and more are some of the stories to watch.

Now that the promotion has started, more than one wonders how and where to buy tickets before they run out, so we share all the details below.

Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis and more chains join the Film Festival. Photo: ANASACI

Where is the promotion available?

Cinema chains such as Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis, Cinerama, UVK, Movie Time and Cine Star confirmed that they are part of this promotion.

How to buy tickets at 6 soles?

The pre-sale for the Film Festival began on January 13, but tickets could still be purchased through the platforms established by the cinema chains and in person.

The movies you wanted to see only 6 soles. Photo: composition LR

It should be noted that the offer will be available in the regular 2D, Xtreme and XD formats. In addition, there will be exclusive prices on confectionery combos. However, in special formats, such as 3D, Prime and 4DX, a 50% discount will be applied.

“A giant adventure”, “Avatar: the path of water”, “The sinister clown: Terrifier 2”, “Puss in boots: the last wish”, “M3gan” and “Willaq Pirqa: the cinema of my town” are some of the tapes available on billboards.