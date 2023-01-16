The mother of TikTok blogger alinamour tried on her clothes and delighted netizens

The blogger’s mother with the nickname @alinamour tried on her clothes and delighted netizens. The corresponding video appeared in TikTok-girl’s account, which has more than three million subscribers.

At first, on the posted frames, the woman appeared in a white sweatshirt and black leggings with a vacuum cleaner in her hands. Then she put on a blue lace bustier that exposed her belly and emphasized her chest, and wide jeans with decorative holes. In addition, the heroine of the video complemented the image with Nike sneakers and a Chanel bag.

In turn, the audience appreciated the appearance of a woman in her daughter’s outfit in the comments. “Amazing”, “Conquered”, “Are we going to ignore her resemblance to Cameron Diaz [американская актриса]? users said.

