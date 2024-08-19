Cincinnati Open 2024, Sinner Tiafoe: time, where to watch it and precedents between the two tennis players

Jannik Sinner is in the final at Cincinnati Open 2024 and will therefore be the first Italian to compete for the Masters 1000 of Ohio. After beating the German Alexander Zverev (7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4)), the South Tyrolean tennis player in the world will face the American Frances TiafoeThe 26-year-old is currently 20th in the ATP rankings and in the semi-final he beat the Dane Holger Rune (4-6 6-1 7-6(4)). “He – said the American athlete after the match speaking about Sinner – is always the favorite in every match he plays, being the number 1 in the world. You have to take your hat off to someone like him”.

Regardless of the result, Sinner is certain that he will remain number one in the world even after the US Open.

Sinner and Tiafoe have faced each other four times already. The Italian is leading by three wins to one. The first time they met was in 2019 in the quarterfinals in Antwerp. The final of the Cincinnati Open 2024 is scheduled on the center court on the night between August 19th and 20th and it should not start before the Italian midnight. You can watch it live on Sky Sports One (201) And Sky Sports Tennis (203) and streaming on Sky Go And NOW TV.