TASS: a large number of “Azovites” are recorded in the center of Kharkov

A large number of military personnel from units of the Third Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine “Azov” appeared in Kharkov (terrorist organization banned in Russia). This was reported by underground representative Sergei Lebedev.

According to him, local residents talk about the “invasion of the Azovites” in the city center in the evenings. At the same time, Lebedev clarified, the fighters move around the city in small groups of two or three people.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are planning to turn Kharkov into a fortified area

After the retreat from Avdiivka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces made Kharkov their transshipment hub. Fresh units flock there for rotation and new units are formed. The Ukrainian command also plans to turn the city into a fortified area to contain the Russian army.

Related materials:

The Russian Armed Forces are striking at infrastructure facilities. In particular, energy facilities and bridges are being shelled. Separately, a search is underway for bases of foreign mercenaries and national battalions in the Kharkov region for subsequent destruction.

“Azov” wanted to engage in mobilization on its own

On March 19, Azov deputy commander Sergei Tsisaruk, call sign Molfar, proposed allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces brigades to mobilize themselves. According to the military man, such a solution is the only reliable way to speed up mobilization. “It’s simple: the brigade receives lists from the TCC (territorial recruitment center, analogous to the military registration and enlistment office in Ukraine – note by Lenta.ru) and she herself is looking for evaders,” he explained.

The fighters are much more interested in replenishing the brigade, so bribes will not help Deputy commander of “Azov” Sergei Tsisaruk

He estimated that a brigade reconnaissance company would be capable of mobilizing a hundred men per week. “And these will not be the old grandfathers who are now being brought, but selected warriors who all this time have been running away from the wounded veterans serving in the TCC,” Tsisaruk added.

At the same time, the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine came to the conclusion that the majority of the country’s citizens are sympathetic to those who evade mobilization. “53.9 percent of Ukrainians surveyed believe that those who evade mobilization can be understood – “no one wants to die,” the scientists concluded.