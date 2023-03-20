We are getting closer and closer to the resumption of the Italian championships sponsored by ACI Sport and there are already big news from Krypton Motorsport.

In fact, the Brescia-based team announces the first crew that will take part in the twenty-first edition of the Endurance series of the Italian GT Championship, made up of Davide Di Benedetto, Giuseppe Nicolosi and Stefano Pezzucchi.

The crew will appear on the starting grid with the brand new and brand new Porsche 992 GT3 Cup 4.0 #222 which, starting this year, will be one of the cars vying for the title in the GT Cup category.

Returning to the trio, the satisfaction for Stefano Pezzucchi, KMS team principal and driver, is enormous.

“For the thirteenth consecutive year we will see our cars take part in competitions reserved for GT cars – says Pezzucchi – This demonstrates how Krypton Motorsport is a team coveted by many drivers, for the professionalism and skills of those who work within it”.

At the wheel, to complete a completely new team with enormous potential, Nicolosi from Catania and Di Benedetto from Agrigento, who reached fourth place in their category last year and are ready to improve their standings in the GT Cup AM category in which the trio will be busy.

Both are confident and have good expectations.

The start of the long-lasting series is scheduled for May 19-21 in Pergusa, to then continue at Mugello (July 7-9), Monza (September 15-17) and finally conclude in Vallelunga (October 13-15).

However, new tests are scheduled before the start of the season to prepare to face the races in the best possible way.

In the meantime, Krypton Motorsport is still working to confirm another crew in the Endurance series and the same number in the Sprint series of the Italian Gran Turismo Championship, always on cars from the Stuttgart company of the latest generation 992.