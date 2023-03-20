France is experiencing a highly relevant political day this Monday with the vote on two motions of no confidence against the government of Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne, which would also overthrow the unpopular pension reform if at least one is approved. Although this seems unlikely to happen, Emmanuel Macron’s decision to push through the reform by decree has been widely criticized and has raised tensions.

The decision of President Emmanuel Macron to adopt by decree on Thursday the tightening of the rules to collect a full pension intensified the protests, which turned into specific riots over the weekend.

“I reiterate my call to the president: withdraw this law, do not promulgate it. This would calm things down,” the leader of the CFDT union, Laurent Berger, told the newspaper Libération, for whom Macron will be “responsible for what happens.”

Against the rejection of the unions and two out of three Frenchmen, Macron imposed a delay in the retirement age from 62 to 64 years by 2030 and brought forward to 2027 the requirement to contribute 43 years (and not 42 as now) to collect a full board.

Without a clear majority in Parliament, the president used the controversial article 49.3 of the Constitution to adopt his reform. The only way to prevent its application is for the deputies to approve a motion of censure against the government.

The National Assembly (lower house) must debate those presented by the extreme right and by the independent group of deputies LIOT, with the support of the left, starting at 4:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), but it is difficult for them to prosper.

To get ahead, either of the two must obtain 287 votes – the absolute majority of the current chamber of 573 deputies, which has four vacant seats -, so they would need the support of about 30 right-wing opposition lawmakers.

The president of Los Republicanos (LR, right), Éric Ciotti, reiterated this Monday that his party will not support the motions of censure, although some of its deputies will, including Aurélien Pradié, who spoke of “perhaps a fortnight.”

“Yes, I will vote in favor of the motion of censure” of LIOT, “not that of the National Association [extrema derecha]”, he announced on Europe 1 radio Pradié, advocating an “electroshock” and a “political alert” for the government.

To increase the pressure on these deputies, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen said that they will not present a rival against those who support the motions in the event of early elections. Macron threatened to summon them in case of a setback.

“Change” or dissolve

The confirmation of the reform does not seem to be going to calm the social tension. Since Thursday, protests have been registered in several cities, such as in the Place de la Concorde in Paris, pending the ninth day of massive demonstrations on Thursday.

This Monday, the protesters tried to block road access to the city of Rennes (west) and the authorities asked the airlines to cancel again 20% of their flights at the Parisian Orly airport on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strikers from the Community Technical Center (Cetco) in Le Havre (Seine-Maritime), demonstrate against the pension reform in France, Monday, March 20, 2023. © Lou Benoist/AFP

The government also fears disturbances in high school exams to obtain the end of studies diploma in the event of possible blockades, as some student organizations have requested, or delays due to transport.

France has one of the lowest retirement ages in the European Union (EU) and, in a context of increased life expectancy, the government argues that the reform will allow “balance” to be achieved in the pension fund by 2030.

But observers believe that if they win, the government will achieve a “Pyrrhic victory.” The president will have to “change” or dissolve the Assembly, because “they can no longer govern”, estimated the deputy of LIOT, Charles de Courson.

The left opposition is also preparing an appeal before the Constitutional Council to delay its application and is studying initiatives to promote a citizen referendum on it.