Ciezano Joaquín Martínez Salmerón has slipped into the ranking of the richest deputies in Congress. Specifically, he heads the list of the wealthiest PSOE parliamentarians in the Chamber. His balance in deposits amounts to 662,939 euros. This lawyer owns two homes and three parking spaces in Murcia. In addition, he has another house in Cieza, three BMW vehicles and a Jenneau Leader boat.

Likewise, his law firm (Martínez & Salmerón), in which he has shares for 86,086 euros, has three apartments in Murcia, an office, two parking spaces and a Ranger Rover Velar, while in the name of Martínez Salmerón recupera SL he has another office and three other parking spaces. Finally, he declares a mortgage loan of which 64,479 euros remain to be paid.

This is stated in the declaration of assets published by the Congress of Deputies. Martínez Salmerón appears as the wealthiest deputy in the Region of Murcia, followed by Luis Alberto Marín, who was head of the PP list in the last elections. Marín declares 142,116 euros in current accounts, funds and fixed-term deposits, to which 15,746 euros are added in a pension fund.

The former Minister of Economy and Finance has a company, Marin Economistas SL, in which he accumulates 524,186 euros in shares. He also owns shares in Desarrollos Geriátricos del Sur, Servicios Profesionales Geriátricos and Gestión Geriátrica SL, worth a total of 58,690 euros. He has two vehicles: a Ford Kuga and a Mercedes CLA 220.

Congress has already published the declaration of assets of all parliamentarians, which allows us to know the activity of the ten deputies for the Region of Murcia. Isabel Borrego, number 2 of the PP for the community, has an apartment in her name in the Balearic Islands and another in Murcia. There are 74,710 euros in her checking account, and she drives a Volkswagen Tiguan. She has a family loan of which she has 165,000 euros left to pay.

The third PP deputy for the Region of Murcia is Violante Tomás, who owns a home with a garage and storage room in Murcia and a duplex in Torre de la Horadada. She has 50% of an apartment in La Alberca with a garage and another 50% of a house and three parking spaces in Jumilla, the result of her parents’ inheritance. Her checking account contains 9,062 euros, and she has an Audi A6, as well as a pension plan with 29,792 euros.

The PP deputy Juan Luis Pedreño also declares 27,000 euros in savings deposits, and a Hyundai ix35.

Mortgage of 300,000 euros



The head of the PSOE list for the Region, Francisco Lucas, has 59,771 euros in checking accounts and is a 50% partner in Comidas Luzaro S. L, with 15,000 euros. His vehicle is a Volkswagen Passat, and he has obtained 61,000 euros from the sale of shares in Tejidos Lucas & Zapata SL Lucas bought a home in January for which he has mortgaged 300,000 euros, of which 296,478 remain to be paid. .

The third socialist deputy for the Region is Caridad Rives, who declares 36,306 euros in current accounts and amounts that range between 345 and 1,596 euros in various actions. He has a second-hand Toyota RAV4, a second-hand Audi A8 and a Yamaha XMax motorcycle. She has 6,656 euros deposited in a pension plan. Rives has yet to return 157,882 euros of a mortgage loan to the bank.

Congress has also published the asset declarations of the two Vox deputies for the Region. Lourdes Méndez declares two homes, both 50%, a parking space in Murcia and a 20 square meter premises in San Javier. In her current account she declares 3,000 euros, while she has 130,000 euros in shares, 26,000 in investment funds and 65,500 in pension plans. Her vehicle is a Peugot 207 and she has a 50% mortgage loan of which she has 153,883 euros left to pay.

The Vox deputy Joaquín Robles also declares 42,576 euros in the current account, a home in Moratalla and another in Caravaca at 50%, as well as two properties in Moratalla, one the result of an exchange and the other a donation. He has two vehicles: a Ford Kuga and a Citroen C3. He still has to repay 83,255 euros of the mortgage.

Finally, Sumar’s deputy for Murcia, Javier Sánchez Serna, declares 210,000 euros in an account and a Ford Focus.

The richest parliamentarian in the entire Congress of Deputies is Manuel Cobo, PP deputy for Madrid: his assets exceed three million euros.