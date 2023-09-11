Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/10/2023 – 15:51

The acting President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, announced early this Sunday afternoon (10) that the federal government will provide R$741 million in aid to the state of Rio Grande do Sul, hit by heavy rains and floods since last Monday on Friday (4) after the passage of an extratropical cyclone. Alckmin made the announcement in Lajeado (RS), at the University of Vale do Taquari (Univates), where he met with local mayors, ministers and governor Eduardo Leite.

The resources will be distributed as follows: R$26 million for the Ministry of Defense, for the use of helicopters and other machinery in the region for searches and reconstruction; R$80 million for the Ministry of Health, which set up a field hospital in Roca Sales (RS) and reconstruction of destroyed health units, in addition to the work of National Health Force teams in the region.

Related news:

The Ministry of Transport will have R$116 million to reconstruct a section of BR 116, at km 96, in the Rio das Antas region; the Ministry of Development and Social Assistance and the Ministry of Agrarian Development will invest R$125 million in the Food Acquisition Program (PAA).

Through the Ministry of Cities, R$195 million will be used to build housing. The Ministry of National Integration will receive R$185 million for humanitarian aid and reconstruction of streets, roads, cleaning and paving of municipalities. The Ministry of Social Security will also receive resources, without details yet.

FGTS withdrawal

The federal government, according to Alckmin, will release FGTS withdrawals, worth up to R$6,220, for people directly affected by the rains – the resources are already included in the amount received by the ministries.

Bolsa Família

The transfers of Bolsa Família to those affected will also be brought forward, which will take place on the 18th, and the Continuous Payment Benefit, on the 25th. City halls should still receive R$800 per inhabitant affected. For those interested, the amount of one minimum wage will also be released by the BPC – the amount must be paid within 36 months without correction.

The federal government postponed the payment of federal taxes.

The forecast is that the number of municipalities recognized as a state of public calamity in the region will increase from 79 to 88, based on a decree that will be published this Monday morning (11).

The acting President of the Republic, Geraldo Alckmin, and a delegation of ministers went to Rio Grande do Sul this Sunday (10), and toured the Vale do Taquari region, the most affected by the rains and floods.

The government of Rio Grande do Sul updated, this Sunday morning (10), to 43 the number of people killed as a result of rains and floods that have hit the state since last Monday (4). The number of missing people reaches 46.

The majority of deaths occurred in Muçum (16), followed by Roca Sales (ten), Cruzeiro do Sul (five), Lajeado (three), Estrela (two), Ibiraiaras (two) and in Encantado, Imigrante, Mato Castelhano, Passo Fundo and Santa Tereza, one death in each municipality.

The majority of those missing are also in the city of Muçum (30), followed by Lajeado (eight) and Arroio do Meio (eight).

According to the state government, 3,130 people were rescued; 224 are injured; 3,798 are homeless; and 11,642, homeless. In total, 150,341 people were affected by the rains and floods in 88 municipalities.