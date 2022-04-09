Cielo Torres is a singer and actress who, in addition to standing out in Michelle Alexander’s telenovelas, as an antagonist, currently has three songs that are played on local radio. Tomorrow she has to take on a new challenge: host of ‘holiday Sundays’by the TV Peru signal (from 3 to 5 pm).

“It is the first time that I lead a complete program. I am grateful that they are trusting me. Reaching all of Peru is a big responsibility. I have my orchestra and music has always accompanied me. Now being a spokesperson for Peruvian music by being able to present different groups is very important,” Torres said yesterday.

The young actress and performer, who currently sounds with ‘You are going to regret it’, has revealed that when she began to make her way in the world of music she felt that she was discriminated against.

“At the beginning I did feel (discriminated), but that more in cumbia. I have seen more machismo when I was in cumbia, especially when I found out that men earned more than women. A woman could earn 200 soles and a man 500 soles. There is that difference in the genre of cumbia”, says the former beautiful water.

She adds that she does not know if the salaries remain the same in cumbia, but she reveals that in salsa, where she is one of the voices that stands out, something has changed. “In salsa, where I have enjoyed a lot, now it is the other way around, things have changed. Right now we women are strong because we are in a position of power, not to charge what we want, but to charge what is fair to be able to pay our musicians. We are adding to the salsa genre”.

Regarding harassment, Cielo says that “there will never be someone who will want to propose something to you or invite you for a drink. At some point in my career there was that. There were people who wanted to ask me out when I just want to talk about work. Unfortunately, women are exposed to this and we still live in a macho society because many men have been raised that way. ”.

Regarding her acting career, the remembered Sabrina from ‘Sorcerous Eyes’ and Yuyito from ‘Luz de luna’ pointed out that she wants to cross our borders. “I was doing some castings abroad for the United States and Colombia, but it’s all a matter of waiting, we’ll see. I never stop trying”, she says enthusiastically and adds that her most recent work has been in ‘Maricucha’, the recent success of Del Barrio Producciones.