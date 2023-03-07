He glaucoma It is a disease that steals sight, generally there are no symptoms and vision is gradually consumed, since the field of vision is closing, so much so that it is possible to see as if you were seeing the world through a small hole, so it is good to prevent it from developing and the invitation is to go to the specialist if we have relatives with it or suffer from a condition such as high blood pressure, migraine, diabetes, among others, he stressed Ricardo Daniel Chavez Gutierrez.

He ophthalmology specialist of the Center for Research and Teaching in Health Sciences (CIDOCS) of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (uas)With Karla Gabriela Chavez Gutierrezannounced that, within the framework of the celebration of the Glaucoma Dayhe March 10th a day of prevention and detection of the disease will take place.

“The glaucoma campaign will be on Friday, March 10, starting at 8:00 in the morning patients can come to take their tab, it is important to emphasize that there will be 100 tabs and this campaign will be carried out in conjunction with DIF Sinaloait will be in the Visual Impairment Centerwhere 100 tokens will also be given in the CIDISit is important to emphasize the importance of this campaign, since glaucoma is a silent disease, which does not normally give any symptoms”, he explained.

Photo: Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS)

Likewise, he indicated that this campaign is focused precisely on preventing or detecting new cases, so it will not be to follow up on the treatment of people who have already been detected and are already receiving care from specialists.

For her part, the glaucoma specialist, Karla Gabriela Chavez Gutierrez explained that the glaucoma It is a damage suffered by the optic nerve and it is a chronic, progressive damage, so it does not arise from one day to the next, for this reason it is important for people to be checked at any age, since this disease can affect from a baby even an older adult.

Photo: Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS)

“We want to detect, take to the general population, preferably patients who are over 40 years of age and have some risk factor. One of the main risk factors that we do discuss is that someone in the family has glaucoma, because generally when there is already someone in the family with glaucoma, the offspring, it is most likely that one per generation will present it and the only way One of us to know if the patient has it or not at that moment is by checking themselves”, he concluded.