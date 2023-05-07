The Pioneros de Los Mochis scored their first series of the second round of the Chevron-Cibacopa 2023, beating the Halcones de Ciudad Obregón 97-93 in the second game, to complete the sweep.

The Mochitenses finally took advantage of the locality in the Multiple Use Center and incidentally they left the basement of the classification.

The first quarter was extremely even, but the visitors took it with a tight score of 21-19. The trend continued in the second period, which the locals won by the slightest difference of 23-22, which allowed them to go into the halftime break with a disadvantage of 1.

In the third set, Guillermo Vecchio’s pupils turned it around by prevailing 29-25, so they went to the last quarter with an advantage of 3.

The fourth period would not be different from the others in terms of parity, but the hosts also took it 26-25.

True to form, Jordan Stevens led the pioneering offense with 32 points, followed by Quintin Alexander with and Kennedy Jones Jr. with 20 each. For the Sonorans, Tony Farmer was the best with 28 points, followed by James Whitt with 18 and Jaylen Bland with 15.