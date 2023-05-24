The Pioneros de Los Mochis were unable to assert their locality after losing to the Caballeros de Culiacán in the third game of the 2023 Chevron-Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit playoffs.

The mochitenses had an anemic offensive and although they came close in the last period, the hoop closed again and they ended up giving up the victory.

With the result, the capitalists retook the advantage in the serieswhich is now 2-1 in their favour.

From the start of the game, the Knights showed that they came for everything in search of the victory that would put them ahead in the commitment. A good offense and better defense allowed those commanded by Froylan Verduzco to take the first period by a resounding score of 25-18.

The dominance of the Culiacanenses was maintained in the second quarterwhich they now dominated 25-19, which allowed them to go into halftime with a 15-point lead.

After the break in the first half, the pupils of the Argentine Guillermo Vecchio orchestrated a reaction That made the match a bit more interesting. The third set was for the owners of the land 23-17, to get a little closer.

The reaction was maintained at the start of the last period, to the extent that the Mochitenses came within 2 points of equalizing. However, those at home did not take advantage of a period in which the hoop was closed for both squads.

Finally the visitors did take advantage of the lack of aim of their rivalsto take off again and now definitively by also staying with the fourth period by 22-17.

Michael Jackson Wright led the Knights attack with 28 points, followed by Jarron Scott Cumberland with 19 and Johnny Hughes III with 15.

Kennedy Jones Jr. was the best Pioneros scorer with 20 pointsfollowed by Jordan Stevens with 17 and Quintin “Q” Alexander with 9.

We recommend you read:

This Wednesday the fourth game of the series will take placescheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. at the Los Mochis Multiple Use Center.