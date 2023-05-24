On Monday, the federation also announced a special award for the late poet and author of Ukrainian children’s books, Volodymyr Vakulenko.

On Mazen’s eligibility for the Prix Voltaire, Christine Einarson, Chair of the International Publishers Association’s (IPA) Freedom of Publication Committee, said: “Mazen Latif’s commitment to the literary community and freedom of expression in Iraq should be an inspiration to all of us, and we call on those who took him to return him safely.” .

As Gvantsa Jobava, Vice-President of the Federation said: “Silencing cultural expression is one of the tools of repressive regimes. We must resist their intimidation, and celebrate the brave authors and publishers who help us experience and understand the diversity of our cultures. Mazen Latif Ali and Volodymyr Vakulenko are heroes.”

Through the video, Abdel-Mohimin Mazen Latif, on behalf of his father, gave a speech to accept the award, in which he said: “I never imagined that I would one day stand in such a privileged place to talk about my father, who always filled the air with his conversations about culture and thought. Unfortunately, it was done. Silencing his voice, his sin was that he had a passion for freedom of thought, and sought through his publishing house to provide readers with everything related to the cultural foundations of Iraq. Sincere thanks to all of you for your appreciation of Mazen Latif. His spirit is with us now.”

3 years of absence

Mazen Latif Ali was born in 1971. He obtained a BA in Psychology from the Faculty of Arts at Al-Mustansiriya University. He is the editor-in-chief of “Nahraya” magazine, a magazine concerned with Iraqi memory and heritage.

A group kidnapped him at gunpoint in Baghdad on January 31, 2020, and he has not been heard from since, after his participation in the Iraq protests in 2019, calling for an end to the chaos of weapons, corruption, and armed militias.

Member of the Iraqi Writers and Writers Union and the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate.

He started as a student buying and selling books on Al-Mutanabbi Street in Baghdad, and established Dar Mesopotamia for printing, publishing and distribution in 2007.

He published a variety of books, some of which focused on ethnic communities and ethnicities in Iraq such as the Jews, and other books concerned with preserving the heritage and history of Iraq.

Commenting on the award, Basma Al-Husseini, a member of Al-Mawred Al-Thaqafi Foundation, expressed on her Facebook page her happiness that a heritage writer from Iraq received the award.

She said: “The Voltaire Prize awarded by the International Federation of Publishers at the International Conference on Expression goes with all due merit to Mazen Latif, in appreciation of his efforts to preserve the history and heritage of Iraq and protect freedom of expression and thought for all Iraqis, and finally, Musharraf is attending an international conference that has nothing to do with security, armament, or oil.”