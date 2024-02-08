The young corrido singer Jesús Norberto Cárdenas Velázquez, popularly known as Chuy Montana, has been shot dead, allegedly after being kidnapped this Wednesday on the Playas de Rosarito – Tijuana highway, in the State of Baja California. Local media in Tijuana went to the place where the execution of a man had been reported on the highway leading to the border city with the United States. The information that has emerged is that the young man's body was found with signs of violence and while he remained handcuffed.

Just a few months ago, Chuy Montana had become popular on social media for singing his own corridos compositions lying down at the San Ysidro checkpoint, one of the busiest daily border crossing routes into the United States. There, as has been recorded for posterity, Jesús Ortiz, the vocalist of the group also from the regional Mexican subgenre of warlike corridos or tumbados, Fuerza Regida, listened to the young man who, accompanied by a friend and a couple of guitars, sang to him the song Scarface bearing. In the video, after listening to him, Ortiz decides to hire him to make him part of his label Street Mob Records. “Who composed that one?” Ortiz asks a young and excited man who would become the future Chuy Montana precisely because of that song. “It's a composition of mine, old man, from yours truly,” he answers.

Chuy Montana was 19 years old, according to local media reports, and was at the beginning of his career. On the Spotify music platform, the young man has more than 816,000 listeners, and only 10 months ago he had signed a contract with Ortiz's company, Street Mob Records. His stories on his social networks gave an account of the recordings and productions in which he worked for his musical career. In a statement, the record company regretted the death of Cárdenas and asked for respect for the family. “On behalf of Street Mob Records, we are deeply saddened by the passing of our colleague and brother Chuy Montana. We sympathize with his family during this time of pain.”

Drugs, violence and threats to the performers of corridos tumbados

Just a few days ago, last Monday, February 5, it was announced that Jesús Ortiz, leader of Fuerza Regida and owner of Street Rob Records, had been arrested for allegedly trying to bring marijuana from the United States to Mexico, along with three other people. , in Mexicali, in that same State of Baja California. At his release, the singer took advantage of the media exposure to declare that he felt “hurt and regretful,” and announced that his group's new album titled Hurt but not sorry It would premiere this Thursday.

Fuerza Regida, the group originally from California, also had to cancel one of its presentations, on October 6 at the Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, after the appearance of a blanket with a threatening message allegedly from the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, CJNG, in where he warned the group not to show up. The band canceled that event and claimed that they were doing so for reasons beyond their control.

The recent Grammy winner, and one of the most famous names in the current corridos tumbados scene, Peso Pluma, also canceled his presentation in the border city in September 2023 for the same reasons, an alleged narco manta had appeared with the signature of the same criminal group. In a message uploaded to Instagram stories, the 24-year-old artist reported that the suspension of the concert in Tijuana was done to “protect the fans and the team.” Peso Pluma also canceled six of its concerts that were scheduled in Acapulco, Culiacán, León, Querétaro and Puebla.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS México newsletter and receive all the key information on current events in this country