Just walking five minutes with Adrián Hernández through the Murcian district of Churra, one realizes that the current Yeclano coach is not just another neighbor. His collusion and connection with most of the people he comes across in his hometown reveal his importance in a population that this versatile young man put on the regional soccer map.

He started his coaching stage in the bases of a Churra whose senior team was a member of the First Territorial in the 2013-14 campaign, just when he took over the reins. And despite barely being over thirty years old, Adrián Hernández took the then Gesa Churra to the Third Division in just two years. And what is better, not only was he satisfied with that, since after two seasons of getting used to the XIII group, he became an aspirant to the Second B. In fact, only two teams from the provincial capital such as Cacereño and Gimnástica Segoviana managed stop his humble team of warriors guided by a different, motivating leader, who used techniques that no other coach applied until then.

Adrian Hernánez



He was born in Murcia 41 years ago. He is a soccer coach and teacher. He graduated in ADE and Journalism.

Equipment



Gesa Churra, Real Murcia and Yeclano Deportivo.

Achievements



He took Churra from First Territorial to Third, playing two stages of promotion to Second B. He won the Federation Cup with Murcia and promoted Yeclano from Third to 2nd REF.

bad travel companions



His numbers and his significance led him to Real Murcia in 2019, a club in which Tornel’s board of directors made a brave bet. But perhaps it was too soon, and even more so without having the full support of those who surrounded him on the field and in the offices. Even so, in a time marked by the pandemic and the economic difficulties in the grana club, he was given to win a Federation Cup and lead Murcia to participate in a Copa del Rey with which his team made cash.

At Yeclano, which he rose from the Third to the Second Federation and which he had in playoff positions for almost all of last season, he has found the ideal habitat with a board of directors that does not meddle in his technical-sporting decisions. For this reason, in his town they do not forget him and this Tuesday (8:30 p.m., Municipal de Churra) they will pay tribute to him with a match that will measure his former team against the current one.