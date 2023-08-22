I write these lines accompanied by the calm breathing of my dog, who sleeps curled up at my feet. I write calmly, with the insouciance of knowing that we are safe, trying to do the uncomfortable exercise of putting myself in that dark place where I have never been but from which so many testimonies come to me: victims of violence whose aggressors also carry it out through their pets or other animals.

Although there are no official figures in Mexico, in recent years reports of animal abuse have skyrocketed, a symptom of a society that has normalized very bloody dynamics. Violence is expressed in ways related to each other and the links between violence against humans and animals are more than documented in psychology.

Extreme mistreatment of a dog, a cat, or a bear cub, can be the first warning of a pathology that will later include people, a warning about the possible existence of other forms of violence, such as sexist violence. Abusers of women often share a history of cruelty to animals.

Some reports from expert associations denounce that almost 95% of the women who reported animal abuse by their partners had suffered some form of violence on their part. A study carried out on incarcerated men with a history of intimate partner violence in the United States, it showed that a very high percentage, 81%, had admitted to having committed animal abuse; 38% of them had used threats to hurt animals and 52% reported having mistreated and/or even killed a pet during a dispute with their partner.

A few weeks ago, it went viral on Twitter. the testimony of a young mexican whose partner, who subjected her to psychological abuse, had beaten her dog to an end. The responses to the tweet were filled with messages of support, encouragement and sisterhood, as well as comments from some users.

In addition to the pain, fear and heartbreak that these women have to suffer, society still exhorts them to assume the actions of their abuser, demands that they take urgent reprisals to protect future victims. There are many cases of adolescents who go to associations to ask for help because their partners mistreat animals and then do not dare to proceed with the complaint for fear of the consequences: because their lives are at risk, or because they cannot get out of a relationship abuse, because they depend on their aggressor, emotionally or financially. Also because they are afraid of the repercussions that their act of bravery will have on the integrity of their pets. Victims of abuse are up to 7 times more likely to say that concern for their animals delayed their decision to leave abusive partners.

The dynamics around gender violence and animal abuse encompass various dimensions. On the one hand, instrumental abuse, which is produced to cause harm and psychological suffering to the woman. As it happens with vicarious violence, the one in which men use their children to harm their mothers, the aggressor mistreats the pet as the main way to make it suffer. Although there is no neologism to express this type of violence, aggressors can mistreat animals to coerce, intimidate, silence or manipulate their victims.

Animal cruelty can be, on the other hand, a reliable and early indicator of other situations of violence; also a warning that they are escalating and becoming increasingly lethal. In order to establish protection measures in the criminal sphere, some protocols for the prevention of gender violence already include animal cruelty as a risk element for femicide violence.

There is also another key aspect to take into account: the repercussions that violence against animals has for those women who assist as witnesses in episodes of abuse. Acts that can make them participate, even taking the victims to the position of victimizers.

To prevent such a tragic outcome, a better understanding of how this intersectional violence works is required, as well as an improvement in the mechanisms established for the protection of victims. Acknowledgment of the links between animal abuse and sexist violence must be made more visible in order to encourage actions that promote the well-being of women and their pets at the same time. It is also necessary to guarantee the safety and accompaniment of the victims when making a complaint. As long as women do not have a strong support network, they are absolutely helpless…

“It is very difficult to carry the shock, the pain, the understanding, the healing, and also to take charge of what someone else did. Thank you for the support and empathy, ”the girl who told her case on social networks replied to me in a message.

As long as the system does not guarantee comprehensive support to get out of the complex situation, no victim should justify their paralysis and be judged by the actions of an aggressor. As a society we have the duty to send them a resounding message, which reaches them as a convincing cry: the violence perpetrated by the aggressors against their pets or other animals was not and will never be their fault.

A woman to follow: Ana Tijoux, the essential rapper in Spanish

Ana Tijoux during the launch of her book in Santiago de Santiago de Chile. sofia yanjari

By Erika Rosete

Ana Tijoux’s life, lyrics and music explain a good part of Chile’s history very well. She was born in France 46 years ago, and at 6 she traveled to the South American country for the first time. She is the daughter of exiles by the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship. Until the early 1990s, already in a democracy, the rapper settled in Chile and began her journey through music: rap and hip-hop, but she has ventured into various genres with artists and collaborations from around the world. . She has been praised by other music greats such as David Byrne and Iggy Pop, and she has just been named by US magazine Billboard as the most fundamental Spanish-language rapper of the time.

None of this is an exaggeration, Ana, with a rebellious personality since always, has been consistent in her statements, in her music, in her compositions and, most likely, in her life. By chance of fate, his song 1977 was added as a soundtrack in the famous series breaking bad. In addition, it has several others that today have become hymns in Chile, but also outside the country. shockwhich portrayed in lyrics and on video the peak of the 2011 student movement —from which the current political leaders emerged, including President Gabriel Boric— became a reminder of the country’s political and economic history and even an explanation to know that the student explosion was by no means spontaneous. anti-patriarchfrom 2014, where she already showed her feminist position before everything that was happening around her, or cacerolazo, from 2019, when it became the cry that the streets sang when the social outbreak of that year occurred. Ana Tijoux herself represents several generations inside and outside of Chile, who continue to make music conscientiously nourished by a protest cry that is always in force in Latin America.

