The twenty-four teams of the Murcian Preferred, the sixth category of Spanish football, face the last eight days of the season this weekend. Everything is still red hot at the top of the table, where nobody gives up: no one saved Churra (1-1) they punctured their aspirations for leadership and others, such as Olímpico de Totana and Beniel, endorsed them a ‘hand’ on matchday 14.

In group one nobody lowers the piston. Finally, the leader Balsicas sees the light at the end of the tunnel: he did not know the victory in the second round with two consecutive defeats, but Hicham and José David sealed the victory against a rival (La Aljorra) who played with one less from minute 30 Follow in the rear-view mirror, 3 points behind, the Mazarrón. The people from Mazarrón came back from behind against CD Algar (3-2) in a great second half, to the enjoyment of the 800 spectators present in the stands.

The third and fourth classified, Algezares and Águilas B, respectively, did not fail either. The first had to come back against Santa Cruz (3-2) the 0-2 conceded in just four minutes. Bruno, a 19-year-old boy, scored the great goal of the game and the victory (3-2). The aguileños defeated the Mar Menor subsidiary by a minimum (0-1), in a clash marked by the expulsion of the local Muñoz and the visiting Pepe.

The happiness of Pascual Diaz



Nothing new under the sun for Bala Azul, who has remained undefeated since October 30 despite the draw against Minerva (2-2). The blow to the table was given by CD Lumbreras, who in their struggle to get away from the caboose endorsed a ‘little hand’ to Olímpico de Totana and at home (2-5). Special mention for Pascual Díaz, who scored four goals.

In group two, bottom club Beniel de Yecla also went well dispatched: the Yeclano subsidiary clearly won (5-1) in the win of the day in Preferente. And that the visitors won at halftime; Achraf’s sending off in the 64th minute didn’t help either. Churra still rules here, but they have to wake up because they still haven’t won in the last three games, yesterday 1-1 against Cabezo de Torres.

Very attentive to possible developments in the lead are Plus Ultra, Abarán and Molinense, two, three and four points away from Churra. The former beat Montecasillas (2-1); the latter have three victories in a row, the last one in Jumilla (0-2); and the third parties defeated El Raal by a minimum thanks to Aroca’s decisive target. This weekend there are more direct duels in a fairly tight Preferred.