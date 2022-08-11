HS Analysis | 40,500 tons of diplomacy took place in Helsinki

The amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge that docked in Helsinki’s Hernesaari is an example of generalized gunboat diplomacy, writes Jarmo Huhtanen, a journalist who follows HS’s security policy.

of the United States the visit of the navy’s amphibious assault ship Kearsarge to Helsinki attracted an exceptional number of Finns. After all, it was the second largest warship that ever sailed in Finnish waters.

Only Hitler’s Germany’s famous battleship Tirpitz, which visited the Åland Islands during the Second World War, has been bigger than the Kearsarge.

Kearsarge gathered thousands of curious people on the shore of Hernesaari. Reporters and cameramen were circulated on the ship, and representatives of the biggest media even got to spend the night in the village.

Kearsargen there are of course other reasons for the enthusiasm it aroused than its large size or the rare Osprey aircraft with rotary propellers or rotors seen on the deck in Finland.

Finland’s application process for the military alliance NATO is in progress.

The warship of the world’s most advanced military power in the port here shows strong support for Finland’s application. It also increases Finns’ sense of security against Russia, which has invaded Ukraine.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö referred to the veteran American politician in his New Year’s speech Henry Kissinger to the “cynical statement”, according to which the international system has been at the mercy of its most merciless member when the highest goal of some states has been to avoid war.

Niinistö pointed his finger at Russia, of course.

Another equally cynical phrase has also been put into Kissinger’s mouth, according to which “an aircraft carrier is 100,000 tons of diplomacy”. One hundred thousand tons means a huge sinking of American supercarriers. Kissinger considered that this is realpolitik at its most bare.

By the way, the sinking of Kearsarge is 40,500 tons.

NATO countries the visits of warships to Finland after the application for NATO membership are the most traditional gunboat diplomacy.

The roots of gunboat diplomacy go back to the 19th century, when major European powers that conquered colonies used their warships to intimidate others into bending to their will or to demonstrate their power. The British especially excelled in this, because at the time Britain had the world’s most powerful navy.

The United States adopted gunboat diplomacy as a tool in the 20th century. Served as president of the United States in the first decade of the 20th century Theodore Roosevelt increased the size of his country’s navy in order to increase his country’s foreign policy influence.

Roosevelt’s foreign policy is often referred to by his saying that “talk softly, but carry a big stick and you’ll go far”.

Roosevelt was of the opinion that if you threaten with a stick, you must also dare to use it. The stick must also be big enough.

Roosevelt’s the big stick was the navy, but the stick can be more.

Current President of the United States Joe Biden has also used Roosevelt’s statement or a variation of it a couple of times in his career.

Last April, Biden announced a large arms package for Ukraine. At the press conference, he referred to Roosevelt and said that “sometimes we speak softly but carry a great Javelin.” By Javelin, he meant the anti-tank missiles sent by the Americans to Ukraine.

Gunboat diplomacy is not a historical phenomenon of past centuries. It has been true to the greatest extent in recent years and today.

And gunboat diplomacy is by no means the “seven seas” diplomacy far from remote Finland, although it is most visible in the crisis centers of the great seas.

Gunboat diplomacy many countries do today. It has been practiced most brazenly in recent years by China, when it tries to seize the entire South China Sea for itself. China has built artificial islands in the area, and its navy has intimidated ships from other countries.

Russia and the United States have in recent years have been visible in the Black Seawhere Russia has deliberately provoked US warships that have been flying the Star-Spangled Banner.

And Britain hasn’t forgotten its old traditions either. After the British completed their new Queen Elisabeth aircraft carrier, last year they sent it on its first long voyage to the South China Sea – of course.

Russia brought the large nuclear submarine Dmitri Donskoi to the Baltic Sea five years ago for a naval parade. Another Russian warship Pyotr Veliki can be seen behind the submarine.

Gunboat diplomacy has also been glimpsed in the Baltic Sea in recent years, although it may not have always been noted as such.

Nowadays, Russia brings ships of its Northern Fleet to its naval parade in St. Petersburg at the end of July. Among them have been nuclear submarines, which normally have no business in the Baltic Sea.

We went to St. Petersburg in 2017 prominently, among others, the world’s largest nuclear submarine Dmitri Donskoi.

China has also been showing its flag in the Baltic Sea.

Five years ago arrived in the Baltic Sea surprisingly, for the first time, three ships of the Chinese Navy participated in military exercises led by Russia.

The background to the entry into the Baltic Sea was the recent and ambitious naval program of the Chinese government. Chinese ships also visited Helsinki.