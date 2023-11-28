‘Machirulo’, ‘kryptonite’, ‘big data’, ‘regañá’ and ‘sourdough’ are words that are incorporated into the lexical wealth of the Dictionary of the Spanish Language (DEL), which the Royal Academy renews every year. The president of the institution, Santiago Muñoz Machado, gave an account of the new terms, among which some related to the environment stand out, such as ‘decarbonize’, ‘plug-in’ – in reference to the vehicle that is powered by electricity – or ‘footprint’. ecological’. A good part of the words that debut in the dictionary refer to gastronomy, among which ‘gourmet’, ‘colín’ and ‘aftertaste’ occupy a prominent place.

The loud and pounding music has its correlation in the word ‘chundachunda’, while the dance that is generally performed to the rhythm of reggaeton, with erotic hip movements, is summarized in the ‘perreo’.

The new realities of sexuality are also reflected in the RAE volume, which welcomes the phrases ‘gender identity’, ‘non-binary’ or ‘gender dysphoria’. The electronic version 23.7 includes synonyms and antonyms for the first time in history. In fact, 42,882 dictionary articles contain them.

The word ‘toxic’ incorporates a new meaning, which refers to a “harmful or pernicious influence on someone.” The term VAR is also released, explaining video refereeing, which triumphs in the heat of sports language and new technologies. In addition, voices related to the Internet and computing make an appearance, such as ‘pixelar’, ‘banner’ (advertising message on a website) or ‘big data’, in Spanish big data.

In the field of medicine and health sciences, ‘exodontia’ appears for the first time, consisting of the extraction of a tooth, and ‘bracket’, referring to the orthodontic appliance.

The lexicographers of the RAE have added the term ‘incumbent’ to the glossary, to define the person who is in possession of some relevant public job, which, although not used in Spain, is widespread in America. At the request of the Guatemalan academy, the meaning of ‘Indian’ has been changed, a word that is stripped of pejorative connotations. The expression ‘pura vida’, from Costa Rica, adheres to the common heritage.

Comic contributions



The comic also makes its contribution to the lexical wealth with loans such as ‘kryptonist’, ‘villain’ and ‘supervillain’, with their feminine correlations. In terms of bread, the gastronomic diversity of Spanish is demonstrated, with the triumph of ‘colín’, ‘pico’, ‘palitroque’ and ‘regañá’. In addition, ‘widower’ registers a meaning to refer to a food “that is cooked or eaten without ingredients that give it substance.”

‘Homelessness’ is also added, which is defined as “the circumstance of a person who lacks a home to live in and, generally, any way of life.” Muñoz Machado acknowledged that there has been a campaign by social organizations that have pressed for their incorporation. Despite this, he specified that the RAE does not subject the inclusion of a word to an “auction”, but rather conscientiously analyzes whether its use is widespread among the population. “The process of incorporating a word into the Dictionary is long, it can last up to two years,” said Muñoz Machado.

The dictionary assumes complex forms, such as ‘zero row’, ‘red line’, or ‘energy poverty’. Likewise, foreign words such as ‘aquaplaning’, ‘boccia’ and ‘bulldog’ are accepted.

The term ‘porsiacaso’, which until now was only found in Argentina and Venezuela to refer to a type of saddlebag, now also refers to “anything that one has or carries in anticipation of needing it.”

Some terms previously marked as Americanisms dispense with their geographical marking in this update, due to their popularization in the rest of the Spanish-speaking areas. This is the case of ‘acalambrar’, as ‘to produce a cramp’, or ‘bite’ in its second meaning, which lose the “America” ​​brand and begin to appear as typical of general Spanish.