Agustín Ruberto was the great protagonist of Argentina in the semifinals of the Under 17 World Cup against Germany, which ended with a defeat on penalties after 3 to 3 in regulation time of the clash played in the Manahan Stadium, from the city of Surakarta.
The River Plate forward scored the hat trick for the team led by Diego Placente and will now seek to achieve the best historical record of the competition, which is owned by Nigerian Victor Osimhen, in the duel for third place. We review aspects that you probably didn’t know about the promising Argentine goalscorer.
Ruberto, who turned 17 in January, now has 12! in the Lower River Plate. He has not yet made his professional debut, but he has a contract at El Millonario from the beginning of 2022 when he signed until December 2024.
“I consider myself a nine in the area with good aerial play, I hit with both legs, I pivot well,” He declared in the preview of the Under 17 World Cup, and it was not an act of demagoguery: he demonstrated it in this competition, and especially in the semi-final clash against Germany, since he scored a hattrick with all that repertoire.
His eight goals have already made him the top scorer in the World Cup alone, but he wants to go for more and has a great chance to equal the current Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who added 10 goals for Nigeria in the 2015 edition that ended with his team at the top. It will be in the duel for third place against Mali, who lost in the other semifinal against France.
“From River, the one I really liked was Borré, because he goes to all of them. From the outside, I like Robert Lewandowski, because he is a very technical player,” explained the Giant (1.80 meters and 74 kilos) in dialogue with The Radio Machine.
At the age of four he started going to the Barrionuevo baby soccer club located in the San Fernando area, province of Buenos Aires. Two years later Pablo Espiñeira, one of Parque Chas’ talent scouts, was dazzled by this boy, who at that time was a defender! and it made a lot of difference because of his physical power. Already in River, Fabián Mazza decided to try him as a center forward, noticing his technique, and since he already had the power, it ended up being a perfect combination to be “9”.
