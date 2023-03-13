Well-known actor Chuck Norris walked away from his career to take care of his wife: he’s suing 11 drug companies

Chuck Norris is one of the most beloved actors ever, the memorable icon of Walker Texas Ranger. But few know that the star has abandoned his career to be close to his wife and that he is suing several pharmaceutical companies.

It all started in 2013, when the wife underwent a three MRIs. After the last gadolinium injectionGena O’Kelley began to accuse various ailments.

A few hours later, I felt like my whole body was on fire, like acid had gone through it. At first the burn was isolated, but it kept spreading… I was in bed on an IV for five months and had to have 24 hour nursing care. Chuck slept next to me on the couch and never went away. I prayed to live to raise my children.

Chuck Norris and Gena immediately knew it was a poisoning from that liquid used for MRI. For this they decided to sue the pharmaceutical lawsuits. Their life was suddenly turned upside down. The star found himself forced to abandon his career to take care of his wife on a daily basis. And that’s also why he asked for a big compensation.

Since then, Gena suffers from nerve pain and kidney problems. There are 11 healthcare companies sued. They spent over $2 million on all the necessary treatments.

I gave up my film career to focus on Gena, my whole life right now is to keep her alive.

Chuck Norris and Gena were married in 1998 and from their love two children were born: Danielle and Dakota. Today they still love each other like the first day:

She is my best friend.

The actor was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Dianne Holechek. From their relationship Mike and Eric were born. They divorced in 1988.