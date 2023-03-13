HS Helsinki | Barber legend Bror Bäckström has died

Bror Bäckström was known as the barber of celebrities and social influencers. He was a legend in his field.

“As a club barber” a well-known craft consultant and master barber Bror Backström is dead.

Bäckström’s death is confirmed to HS by his friend’s journalist Hannes Markkula.

Born in 1939, the barber legend was known as the barber of celebrities and social influencers since the 1960s.

Bäckström’s well-known customers included, among others Pertti “Spede” Pasanen and Harri Holkeri.

Bäckström Salon Bror Bäckström operated on Helsinki’s Uudenmaankatu. Bäckström opened his first barbershop in Helsinki’s Punavuori already at the end of the 1950s.

The customer base attracted public figures, among other reasons, because Finland’s first TV channel, Tesvisio, coincidentally moved next door to Bäckström’s shop.

Hannes Markkula describes his late friend to HS as an artistic soul both at work and in his free time.

“Bäckström took his work seriously. He followed foreign influences and applied them to his clients. He was also active in the activities of his housing association and church activities,” says Markkula.

Bror Backström sold Uusimaa Salon Bror Bäckström in the fall of 2021 by an entrepreneur To Akim Baya.

“The mood is not high now,” Baya said on Monday. He had heard about Bäckström’s death on Sunday evening from Bäckström’s daughter.

“When I bought Salon Bror Bäckström from Bäckström, we agreed that the operation will continue unchanged and the name will remain”, Baya said.

