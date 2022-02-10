Could it be that we will have a remastering of this classic?

In September, a list of the supposed video games that would reach NVIDIA GeForce NOW, the cloud gaming service from the company best known for making graphics cards. Among them are Final Fantasy IX Y FF Tactics that, according to jason schreier from BloombergThey will soon hit the platform.

The journalist’s message is linked to the presentation of the nintendo direct February 2022, in which a list title was revealed: Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. Even if jason schreier has taken this as a definite sign that the other two video games of Square Enix They will also arrive, we will have to wait for the company to make it official.

On the other hand, a new version of Final Fantasy IX would make a lot of sense now that their characters will reappear in Chocobo GP, the franchise’s racing video game. This title will be released on March 10, 2022.

Is it possible that Final Fantasy IX will have a remaster?

You have to remember that Final Fantasy IX is already available in Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox Y pcso means like comic book they suppose it is not a simple port, but a remastering similar to that of Chrono Cross.

With respect to FF Tacticsthe only sign that could indicate his return is the release of three new figures of this video game at the beginning of february 2022.

As of the date of this article, there is no official announcement from Square Enix. Therefore, a remastering of Final Fantasy IX or of FF Tactics are merely speculations of their fans, including jason schreier.

