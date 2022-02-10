Russian maneuvers in Belarusian military polygons began this Thursday and are expected to last until February 20.| Photo: EFE/EPA/Russian Ministry of Defense

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov assured this Thursday (10) that the country’s troops will return to bases after joint military exercises in Belarus, something that, according to him, does not occur with the allocation of troops and Western armaments in Eastern Europe.

“After the maneuvers, the troops return to their barracks, which is usual. As far as duration is concerned, it is a sovereign right of every government,” the chancellor said at a press conference held shortly after meeting with UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

Lavrov called the Western reaction to Russian maneuvers that began on Thursday in several Belarusian military polygons, some close to the border with Ukraine, as a “drama”, which each day looks more like a “comedy”.

“Within some time, Western countries will know that the exercises are over and that the troops have returned to Russian territory. Then there will be a big noise to demonstrate that the West has achieved a de-escalation from Russia, which in effect is selling smoke”, guaranteed the chancellor.

According to Lavrov, something different will happen than what happens when the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada employ troops in the Baltic and other countries bordering the Black Sea. “These troops and weapons, by and large, never come home,” he said.

From the outset, both Russia and the Belarusian authorities have claimed that the thousands of Russian soldiers deployed to the neighboring country for the maneuvers will return at the end of the activities, scheduled for February 20.

Moscow and Minsk defended the “transparency” of the joint maneuvers, which guarantee not to exceed the limits contemplated by international agreements, while accusing NATO of more than doubling the exercises last year and increasing the military presence around the borders. Russian and Belarusian.

On the first day of the exercise, Su-25SM planes, which are normally based in the Far East, participated in the elimination of hypothetical armored targets of an enemy on the ground.

The aircraft are operating in the Belarusian region of Brest, which borders Russia and Ukraine, while fourth-generation Su-35 fighter jets participate in activities in other Belarusian military polygons.

During the maneuvers, the biggest movement of troops in the former Soviet republic since the Cold War, according to the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, defense operations against foreign aggression and actions against terrorism are rehearsed.

The White House denounced that Russia has sent 5,000 troops to the Ukraine-Belarus border and that the number could rise to 30,000.

The move would include the deployment of Iskander tactical missiles, which, according to the Russian military, are capable of overcoming the American anti-missile shield, although the Ministry of Defense of the government chaired by Vladimir Putin has not confirmed the information.