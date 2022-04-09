With the promise of ending corruption, poverty, insecurity and unemployment in Mexico, the Morena government arrived with social support that translated into 30 million 113 thousand 483 votes.

Once the victory was obtained and the time had come to translate those promises into plans, programs, public policies and actions, the group in power was unable to design the National Development Plan necessary to comply with the people of Mexico and instead drafted a document full of commonplaces, prejudices and verbiage, an omen of what would be the entire six-year term.

One of the first irresponsible public decisions caused a shortage of gasoline in large areas of the national territory, to which would be added the criminal absence of medicines in the Health Sector, which today we know was not only due to the lack of purchase of drugs, but to the disarticulation that the Morena government made of the distribution mechanisms, which caused more than 130 million medicines to expire in government warehouses, causing serious deterioration in the health and economy of millions of Mexicans, as well as the embezzlement of 180 billion pesos from the treasury.

That is the magnitude of the tragedy that Morena has represented for Mexico.

With the morning conferences inaugurated as a new form of presidential development, the moment of greatest darkness began in the exercise of public power in Mexico, since truthful data, accountability and transparency have tried to be systematically replaced by sermons, lies, sophistry and hate speech that has sought to divide society.

Today, corruption is dispatched with the big spoon in public offices thanks to the fact that tenders and contests have been replaced in more than 90% of cases by direct assignments, throwing serious anomalies in each of the audits that have been carried out on this government.

But the corrupt are not the only beneficiaries, since criminals also roam freely in entire communities that have had to be evicted by the residents in the face of violence and government helplessness. The group in power has preferred to agree instead of fulfilling its responsibility.

It is false that this government supports the poorest, on the contrary, they are the main victims of the shortage of medicines and the sharp rise in the price of basic foods, which has been aggravated by the lack of support for the Mexican countryside.

The poorest are those who have lost the battle against SARS-CoV-2 due to the lack of care in public hospitals and medicines, the absolute absence of government support for small businesses, the disappearance of community kitchens and the insecurity that devastate communities. It is the poorest who suffer the consequence of the disappearance of the Natural Disaster Fund.

And what about the middle class of this country that has suffered the insults, contempt and sabotage by the government of Morena with decisions as criminal as the disappearance of full-time schools, nurseries and daycare centers, shelters for women, attacks on higher education institutions, cutting social programs and annihilation of public services.

As a result of his disastrous government, in 2021 Morena obtained 16 million votes and tomorrow, after having embezzled public resources, he is expecting to receive, in the best of cases, only 10 million.

It is clear that we are facing the chronicle of the end of a government that will go down in history as the worst of all time.

*National President of the PRI