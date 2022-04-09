The dramatic disappearance of the little girl still seems to be shrouded in mystery Nicole. The grandfather at the cameras of the Rai1 program, ‘One Life Live’, he wanted to explain what he thinks happened that night and also that relations with his daughter are no longer the same.

The events began on the evening of Saturday 2 Aprilprecisely in the home of the family located in Limousinin the province of Campobasso.

Mom only yesterday, Thursday 7 April, has confessed to the investigators to be exit at home for a few minutes. She said she left the children alone, but he locked the door.

However, once Michela Fracassi returned she found it open window and under the shelf, there was a chair. From that moment she alerted the family and since there were no traces of the child, they have asked for help quickly the police.

The searches they left promptly and went on for 14 long hours. In the end they ended with a happy ending. Little Nicole was found safe and sound on a cliff, 800 meters from his home.

Despite the good news there are points in this story that they don’t convince at all, neither the investigators nor the family members. The maternal grandfather wanted to talk about all of his doubtsto the cameras of the program that airs on Rai 1.

The words of Nicole’s grandfather, to ‘La Vita in Diretta’

The man shocked by what happened, does not believe at all in the possibility that his granddaughter did everything alone. For him the only thing that can have happened is that someone has it kidnappedprobably as a warning to his son-in-law or his family.

In addition, the gentleman claimed that since the drama occurred him he is no longer gone at his daughter’s house. Before he went to eat there almost every day, because his son-in-law was always at work and he went to hang out with the children.

The grandfather on the evening when the child disappeared, being that the house is close to the woods, did everything to keep the wolves and wild boars far away. But she doesn’t believe in the possibility that Nicole walked that road on her own and that her animals did spared. For him she fell out of the window.