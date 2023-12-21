Of Health editorial team

The 1st Censis-Grünenthal Report «Living without pain» presented. The social costs on patients and the community are close to 62 billion euros per year. The consequences on quality of life, work and social relationships are serious

Two out of ten Italians suffer from chronic pain. There are 9.8 million Italians who suffer from chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity. They correspond to 19.7% of Italian adults: two out of ten. It varies between 14.7% of young people, 21.1% of adults and 20.9% of elderly people. With a female prevalence: 21.2% of women compared to 18.1% of men. This is what emerges from the 1st Censis-Grünenthal Report “Living without pain”, presented today.

Social costs of almost 62 billion per year. Chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity causes high social costs, considering all the expenses borne by the sick, the cost of healthcare services paid by the National Health Service, lack of productivity of patients, the assistance services they need and informal care.

They are estimated at 6,304 euros on average per year per patient, of which 1,838 euros of direct costs and 4,466 euros of indirect costs. The direct costs are borne by the patients for 646 euros and 1,192 euros fall on the National Health Service.

Overallthe social costs of chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity in Italy are estimated at 61.9 billion euros per year. Private expenses relating to the management and treatment of the disease they weigh “a lot” or “quite a bit” on the family budget for 66.5% of patients, for 28.0% they have a small impact and for only 5.5% they do not have a significant impact. Private expenses weigh “a lot” or “quite a bit” on the family budgets of 76.0% of people with low incomes and 48.3% of wealthier people.

The harsh impact on the quality of life of patients For the 67.8% of sufferers have chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity which has a "very" (11.1%) or "fairly" (56.7%) negative impact on their lives



and on their well-being. For 28.2% it has a negative impact but to a limited extent and for only 4.0% it has no negative effects. In any case, for 92.8% of sufferers, chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity affects their daily activities and only 7.2% live with it without significant negative effects.

Constraints in daily life are: the difficulty lifting objects (for 60.2%), doing gymnastics or other physical exercise (59.3%), sleeping (50.5%), walking (49.0%), carry out household chores (48.5%), participate in social and recreational activities (36.8%), drive a car (23.6%), manage relationships with family and friends (23.2%), sexual desire and relationships (22.7%), ordinary daily activities such as washing and dressing (22.6%), nutrition (18.6%).

There are further negative effects on the psycho-physical condition of patients: 48.8% warn apathy, loss of strength, weakness, 38.2% tend to be easily moved, 37.0% experience states of anxiety and depression, 30.8% suffer from dizziness. Therefore 38.2% have to resort to forms of support from family, friends or volunteers.

Difficulties at work For the 40.6% of patients the onset of the pathology had negative consequences on their work. 35.4% had to put on ill30.8% had to ask for permission to go to the doctor and carry out treatments, 27.7% had to be often absent from work25.0% reduced their performance (and therefore career opportunities), 13.3% had to change tasks11.8% had to reduce their hours by working part time (which corresponds to a reduced salary), 5.8% had to work from home, 3.8% were forced to change jobs because the use was no longer compatible with problems related to pain.

Really, 11.1% of sufferers had to stop working due to chronic pain and 1.2% were fired. Furthermore, 41.3% of employed sick people declare that their condition is so underestimated at work that it is considered an excuse to be absent or to put in less effort.

Daily lives between loneliness and misunderstanding 62.1% of sufferers manage to keep their pain under control thanks to drugs, therapies and treatments. However, 56.5% of sufferers believe that no one truly understands the suffering caused by chronic pain and 46.7% feel alone with their pain. 36.4% have the feeling that even their doctor underestimates the pathology. More generally, for 72.5% of sufferers, pain in our society is decidedly underestimated.

What do patients expect? For 81.7% it was pain should be recognized as a disease in its own right. For 86.2% it is essential to establishwithin the National Health Service, a reference specialist for chronic pain of moderate or severe intensity or a specifically dedicated service.

