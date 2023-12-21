In the morning, X/Twitter remained on standby: servers stopped and a wave of reports, in a failure that did not have many precedents on the platform.

It seems that the social network X, aka Twitter, went through moments of particular difficulty this morning: the platform's servers remain idle for over an houran unusual fact that had never occurred before. Since the first light of dawn, a river of notifications has overwhelmed the pages of Downdetector.

As shown by the site, thousands of people have had difficulties with the microblogging platform, exceeding 4,000 reports in just a few dozen minutes. The server problems led to several anomalies: some users were asked to confirm their email again, although, for example, the recommendations of accounts to follow were still visible.

Despite the difficulties related to viewing and publishing content, curiously, posts with the hashtag #twitterdown they finished at the top of the table.

Welcome to X The alarming message appeared to thousands of users this morning Downdetector reported the problems that began just before 7 of the morning. At that moment, several users found themselves faced with an empty timeline, greeted only by a welcome message. No doubt, for those trying to read posts or stay up to date with others, it will have been a frustrating time. Those who attempted to access the platform encountered the welcome phrase without being able to consult the tweets of the people they followed.

It was also difficult to publish new content, given that the written posts were recorded but immediately became inaccessible. Strange that despite everything, users managed to tweet and trend the hashtag 'TwitterDown' shortly after the problems began. Luckily, the down has resolved around 7:45.