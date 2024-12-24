It will be released on July 17, 2026 exclusively in theaters

12/24/2024



Updated at 2:41 p.m.





Film director Christopher Nolan already has a new project: a adaptation of Homer’s ‘The Odyssey’. The film will be released in a year and a half. This was announced by Universal Pictures in a message posted on its profile on the social network will come “exclusively” to the big screen.

To carry out this new project, Nolan has included in the cast Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon or Tom Holland.

“It is an action-packed epic, filmed across the globe with the latest IMAX technology,” add the film studios. Precisely the day of its premiere will be the first time that the Homer saga hits IMAX screens.

‘The Odyssey’ marks Nolan’s return to the big screen three years after ‘Oppenheimer’, his previous great project, which won seven Oscars.









The film will be based on Homer’s poem of the same title, which tells of Ulysses’ return home after fighting in the Trojan War.