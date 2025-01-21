The “famous trainer”, as she is already known on social networks, tells about sports trends and how to make sport part of your daily life no matter how old you are.





The training centers of personal trainer and former elite athlete Crys Dyaz need no introduction. They are spread throughout Madrid – and also available in some other Spanish cities -, they employ about fifty people and have a list…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only