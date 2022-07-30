Christopher Nolan is one of those directors that most movie fans either love or hate. And this is due to one reason only: his films can be really complex. Just by remembering the controversial “Tenet” —which ended up being too pretentious for many—, we can already realize that this is a filmmaker who, beyond looking to have fun, will want you to make an effort to think.

For this reason, in this note, we leave you a ranking of his five most entangled feature films and that gave both his followers and haters a lot to talk about.

“Following”

One of Nolan’s jewels, his first film in the world of cinema. “Following” tells us the story of a man who is obsessed with following people, but never doing anything to them, just going after them. An adventure that jumps back and forth between the future and the present, and can be confusing at first.

“Memento”

Considered by many to be his best film, “Memento” is a puzzle that we are going to have to put together together with the protagonist, who investigates the murder of his wife, but who, every few minutes, loses his memory of what just happened to him . Her only hope of him? The revealing and confusing notes tattooed on his body, plus an instant camera.

“The prestige” (“The great trick”)

Two great magicians of the 19th century face each other over their greatest obsession: supremacy. Here, Nolan tells the story in the form of a magic trick, in which the narrative unfolds through various plot twists and leads us to the point of not fully understanding how it all happened (hence the film’s title).

“Inception”

This film is not necessarily complex or tangled, but it has the peculiarity of getting deeper and deeper. True to Nolan’s style, this film tells us about dreams and embarks us on an adventure in which everything happens inside the minds of our protagonists. It has an ending that will leave everyone in the room talking.

“tenet”

Loved by some, hated by the vast majority. Far from his frustrated world theatrical release, Christopher Nolan definitely outdoes himself as far as tangled up. “Tenet” is so confusing that there are viewers who watch it several times and still don’t understand it. We will only tell you that there are several clips on YouTube that put some scenes in reverse.

Honorable Mention: “Interstellar”

We could not leave “Interstellar” out of this top, the film that, for many, is Nolan’s best and that, for others, is just another of his failed experiments. Regardless of how you think, this space adventure also deserves a place here, because it plays a bit with the complexity of space and time, as well as breaking some concepts about physics.