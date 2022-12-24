The unforgettable series “Friends” has celebrated the Christmas throughout its 10 seasons on the air. This holiday season, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler, Monica, Rachel, and Joey had multiple adventures, making picking just one almost impossible.

For the reason that it is Christmas Eve, we share a ranking with the best chapters to wait for Christmas from the comfort of home and with a click on the screen of the streaming platform HBO Max.

5. “The one with the inappropriate sister” (5×10)

Phoebe volunteers to raise money for veterans, but loses patience when people are unwilling to help a good cause. Meanwhile, Rachel must deal with Danny’s uneasy relationship with his younger sister.

4. “The one with the Holiday Armadillo” (7×10)

Ross tries to teach Ben the meaning of Hanukkah, even though his son would rather celebrate Christmas. His efforts lead him to dress up as an armadillo without imagining that Chandler would dress up as Santa Claus and Joey as Superman.

3. “The one with the girl from Poughkeepsie” (4×10)

Monica enlists Joey’s help establishing authority at her restaurant, Ross meets a girl, and Chandler sets Rachel up on a date. After several laughs and dramas, Phoebe will compose a song dedicated to all of her friends.

2. “The one where Rachel quits” (3×10)

Phoebe is against Joey’s job selling Christmas trees and decides to save him from his fate. In addition, we see how Ross helps a girl scout and Rachel by quitting her job at the cafeteria to start a new phase in her life.

1. “The one with Phoebe’s dad” (2×9)

Monica, Rachel and Ross are in charge of organizing the Christmas party, but the biggest drama of the episode occurs when Phoebe decides to meet her father with the help of Joey and Chandler.