Brazil.- In the last hours after the update of the state of health of Pelein social networks they have begun to reveal images that supposedly would be about the funeral arrangements that would be offered to the former Brazilian star at the facilities of the Santos stadium in Brazil since the outlook regarding the recovery of the former player is increasingly complicated.

All this was revealed after someone flew his drone over the facilities of the Caldeira Urban Stadium and it was seen how they began to place a tent in the center of the field that supposedly would be to receive the relatives and closest people in the event of Pelé’s death.

In the image shared by jp_drone you can already see two tents and the construction of one more right in the center of the field. It must be remembered that Pelé is very fond of Santos from Brazil, so an event in the field where he defended his colors for so many years does not sound as far-fetched as one might think. For now there is nothing confirmed that it is for this, but in case it is, the preparations would be practically ready.

Another thing that has alerted the Brazilian fans is the leak of videos that were supposedly recorded inside the bowels of the same stadium where the place where Pelé’s remains would rest can be seen. For now there is nothing confirmed about that, but the mobilizations in the compound are important.

For now, the family of the former Brazilian star has arrived at the hospital where he has been hospitalized since last November 28 and where he has had to fight to try to extend his life. His daughters have been the ones who have kept fans and the media informed with their publications on social networks. The last update was already a photo of him bedridden with his family.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento has been fighting cancer since 2021. This was detected in his colon, in the first instance he underwent surgery to remove it, and he spent almost a year with chemotherapies but by the end of 2022 things worsened, ceasing to function in him, which has kept him hospitalized with very specific care.