Of Cristina Marrone

Mood swings and family tensions risk ruining the Christmas period. A neuroscientist tells what happens to the brain when under stress and what to do to limit frustrations

Christmas is almost here, the rush for presents, lo stress of organizing the dinner or of the many Christmas toasts and dinners makes itself felt. Not to mention finances: the prices of everything have skyrocketed while salaries, in the vast majority of cases, are still the same. Among other things, the very short days and colder climate contribute to triggering mood swings And seasonal emotional disorders fueling anxiety and stress, which research links to an increased number of events such as strokes and heart attacks.

Seena Matteo, biologist and neuroscientist at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas, with an article published in The Convestation he explained that Recognizing what causes stress and knowing which parts of the brain are affected can help manage the response to stressful events, such as the Christmas period.

Slow and deep breathing to relax Traffic, crowded airports and stations, congested highways cause great frustration. The brain region involved in responding to this type of stress is

hypothalamus

one structure located deep in the brain which has the task of keep the organism in a stable state (homeostasis). The hypothalamus works to regulate the autonomic nervous systema system that regulates i involuntary physiological processes such as heart rate, blood pressure, breathing, digestion and sexual arousal. When we are under stress, for example when we find that our flight is delayed or even cancelled, the hypothalamus stimulates the release of stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones in turn trigger physiological responses such asincreased heart rate, sweating and feelings of irritation and frustration. When stressors are high, deep breathing exercises can help stimulate the parasympathetic nervous system which has the task of help the body relax and recover from stress. With rexhale slowly and deeply It is therefore possible to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which in turn calms anxiety and frustrations. See also Healthcare, Oliva (Anmco): "Improving the quality of heart care is the first objective of my mandate"

Difficult family dynamics Finding yourself gathered at a table with the whole family to celebrate Christmas, even with relatives who meet once a year, can trigger significant tensions and bring unresolved conflicts to the surface or sometimes embarrassing family dynamics. Frustrating and annoying conversations with relatives can activate a region of the brain called anterior cingulate cortexdefined as the bridge between cognitions and emotions, which establishes connections both with the “emotional” brain (the limbic system) and with the “cognitive” system (prefrontal cortex), with an important role in the processes of emotional regulation.This region of the brain involved in monitoring and regulating cognitive processesin the conflict resolution It is in the error detection.

It plays a role inprocessing of frustration signaling when there is a conflict between expectations and results. The anterior cingulate cortex is also involved in the so-called action-result learning, in which it evaluate the consequences of an action and adapts one's behavior. When you feel overwhelmed or frustrated, indulge short breaks to get away from the frustrating situation (for example, getting up from the table to take a walk around the house or to the restaurant or a trip to the bathroom) can help to see things from a new perspective and come back with the clearer mind and clearer ideas . There break very useful for strengthen understanding of the consequences of individual actions (action-result). See also 40 years of Aisla, Vialli and Mauro Foundation confirms support

Economic stress The Christmas holidays can represent an additional burden for those who find themselves in economic or financial difficulties. The cost of hosting a Christmas or New Year's Eve dinner, buying gifts or traveling can contribute further financial stress, in an already stressful period. The region of the brain primarily associated with memory and learning L'hippocampus. When you remember past experiences, such as the high restaurant bill or how much you spent on food the previous year, or you think about the fact that in a few days the credit card expense account will be debited, the hippocampus. this area of ​​the brain that deals withInteraction between memory formation and retrieval of individual episodic memories.

One way to reduce economic stress could be to build gifts for friends and relatives instead of buying them, putting in a bit of manual skill and imagination. it is the thought, ultimately, that matters most. To reduce travel costs, you can organize a virtual visit with a collective video call to more distant relatives, postponing the actual in-person visit to a time when transportation is less expensive or financial tensions are eased.

Loneliness Those who are alone and don't have relatives or friends to celebrate with, or can't see them because they are far away, could try loneliness and a sense of isolation. In these cases the default mode network comes into play, a brain network that includes different brain regions, including the amygdala, which interact since they have highly correlated activities with each other. The amygdala is part of the limbic system and associated withprocessing of negative emotions to stimuli

, like the reaction of irritation to the impossibility of travelling. Numerous scientific studies have shown that it is possible to improve mood and reduce feelings of irritation and frustration by exercising regularly. Physical activity is an effective way to free yourself from accumulated stress and tension. Aerobic exercise can also regulate connections to and within the amygdala and thus help reduce depression. Finally, physical activity, in the gym or in the park, offers the opportunity to see other people and therefore feel more connected to the community. See also Should high blood pressure be treated with drugs, even in the absence of real ailments?

Discussions about politics: best avoided If family conversations veer towards politics, big trouble can actually arise because it can develop heated debates which often lead to frustrating discussions or even violent verbal arguments. There prefrontal cortex the area of ​​the brain involved in the control of pulsesIn the decision making and emotional regulation. The prefrontal cortex plays a crucial role in evaluating certain situations such as excessively heated conversations and helps to evaluate possible actions to implement and moderate emotional responses.

Understanding what triggers frustration in certain situations is fundamental to developing strategies to manage them or rather, avoid them. For example, when we sense that the discussion is going in a direction that easily drives us crazy about the solution get up and walk away without getting involved. Better to opt for a walk, a pleasant phone call, or relaxation techniques. Everyone, with experience, will learn to identify (and avoid) the triggers of frustration, finding the right strategies to limit the damage as much as possible.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.