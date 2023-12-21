Horoscope today Thursday 21 December 2023: today's astrological predictions sign by sign

Today's Horoscope predictions Thursday 21 December 2023: let's listen to the advice of the zodiac signs to best face the day

ARIES HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2023

Aries daily horoscope:

Happy Winter Solstice! The sun enters Capricorn seeking status and your professional sector. Through January 20, you'll benefit from working towards your next professional milestone. It's the most powerful time of year to make people aware of who you are and what you do. Take advantage of opportunities to take on a more visible role in your professional circle and community. Do your best to make inroads with influential figures. The connections you make can help you achieve your goals in the year ahead. Under the Venus-Juno alignment, intimacy and domesticity blend beautifully. When coupled, being in tune with your partner and enjoying the small pleasures of everyday life can be satisfying.

TAURUS HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2023

Taurus daily horoscope:

Happy Winter Solstice! The sun enters ambitious Capricorn and your house of higher learning. Until January 20th, many bulls will try to elevate their knowledge to expert status. You may decide to go back to college, pursue vocational training, or take on a course of independent study. Earning a certification or license may also be in your plans. Activities involving academics, government, publishing, marketing and international business are favored. A Venus-Juno alignment can make it an exceptional day for your love life. Your sweet vibe makes you someone people want to engage with. If you are looking for love, be proactive in your search. If coupled, make exciting plans for the evening.

GEMINI TODAY'S HOROSCOPE THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2023

Gemini daily horoscope:

Happy Winter Solstice! The sun enters Capricorn and the realm of emotional and sexual intimacy. Until January 20th you will long for deep connections that make you feel alive. Whether the relationship is romantic or platonic, you need someone in your life who you can be close to and share your innermost desires with. If you are going to open up, only the most mature and tenacious person will do so, so choose your companions carefully. This kingdom also governs other people's money. In the coming weeks, debts and shared assets may require your attention. You may need support from an outside source to successfully manage your affairs. Now is an opportune time to look for new sources of financing.

CANCER HOROSCOPE TODAY THURSDAY 21 DECEMBER 2023

Cancer horoscope of the day :

Happy Winter Solstice! The sun enters Capricorn and your house of partnership. Through January 20, you'll be at your best self when you're paired with someone you share a special bond with. It is a fruitful time for relationships. Marriage, engagement, and turning a casual romance into something more exclusive are favored. If you are single and looking, be proactive in your search. It's the perfect time to meet someone who is mature and ready for commitment. A heart-to-heart with your partner or person of interest can fill some blanks as Venus syncs with commitment-minded Juno in your house of communication. Why don't you ask your burning questions? You might find out whether or not you're on the same page.

