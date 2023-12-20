Important movement within Mango, the Catalan textile group founded by Isak Andic and of which to date he was its 100% shareholder. The company announced this Wednesday the opening of its capital, for the first time in its 40 years of history, by delivering 5% of the shares to its CEO, Toni Ruiz.

In addition, it expands its board of directors with the incorporation of independent members. Until now, this was made up of just four components: Isak Andic himself; his son Jonathan; the CEO, Toni Ruiz; and Daniel López, director of expansion and franchising who served as secretary.

The governing body will radically change its composition to reach nine members, with the incorporation of independent directors for the first time. There will be four, among them Marc Puig, president and CEO of Puig, another reference for the Catalan family business and which is immersed in a potential IPO process. Also notable is the incorporation of Jorge Lucaya, founding partner of AZ Capital, an investment bank and specialist in finding financial partners for companies that want to incorporate new shareholders. The fashion company denies that there is any plan in this regard.

“It is a historic moment for our company. The transformation of the board of directors and the contribution of new independent directors who enjoy great recognition, experience and a global vision will boost Mango's strategy and business, while strengthening the institutionalization of our organization,” Isak says in a statement. Andic.

The other two independents are Jordi Constans, director and former director of various national and international companies, and Jordi Canals, professor at IESE. Another addition to the board will be Margarita Salvans, financial director who will have the role of executive advisor.

In addition, the company has confirmed the entry into the capital of the CEO, Toni Ruiz, who now has 5% of the shares. This has been carried out through a capital increase and a delivery of the titles to the executive, as a form of recognition of his work at the head of the company. It is the first time that Isak Andic opens the capital of Mango, since to date he was its 100% owner.

“Toni Ruiz is a manager who is admired both internally and externally. He is an excellent professional and a great person, a fundamental quality in the management of a company. His entry into the Mango shareholding is a recognition of his outstanding management at the head of the company in recent years, which has translated into excellent results, but, above all, it represents my conviction that his vision will contribute to continuity, solidity and growth of Mango in the future,” adds Andic.

The textile company expects to exceed 3,000 million euros in turnover this year, as confirmed, which will be a record in its history. In 2022 it had a turnover of 2.7 billion, its record until now, and achieved its best net profit since 2013, with 81 million. Ruiz has turned the company around since he was appointed general director in 2018, and in 2020, CEO, after entering a dynamic of red numbers: between 2016 and 2018 the company lost 129 million euros, with a marked loss of identity in its fashion proposal.

“With gratitude, enthusiasm and great responsibility, all the company's teams have worked with in recent years, establishing a vision that has allowed us to become one of the largest groups in Europe in the fashion industry. We will continue to promote this project in the future, with solidity, stability and ambition to leave a bigger and better company for the next generations,” says Toni Ruiz..

